The number of new cases of COVID-19 is rising again in Milwaukee County, and has been for the past several weeks. A weekly COVID-19 report produced by epidemiologists and faculty from the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee and public health officials shows that there were 1,968 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents from May 11-17. This is up slightly from 1,768 cases the week prior.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO