The Indianapolis Colts are close to adding a Super Bowl champion quarterback. According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Colts are working on signing Nick Foles. The deal is not done as of this writing, but Keefer said a contract could be signed next week. This news comes after the Colts traded for former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who will be the team's starter this fall.

