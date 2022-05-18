Pavilion groundbreaking in Potsdam

In the past few weeks, the New York state Comptroller office has released reports on local sales tax collections and an analysis of the new state budget. Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, a Democrat, was in Plattsburgh on Wednesday touring the center city area. During his visit to northern New York’s largest city, he sat down with North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley to talk about state fiscal and political issues. DiNapoli says he was in Plattsburgh because the mayor invited him.

