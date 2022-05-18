ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

Pavilion groundbreaking in Potsdam

northcountrynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking ground for a new farmer’s market pavilion in Ives Park last Saturday...

www.northcountrynow.com

Comments / 1

Related
northcountrynow.com

Massena students build noodle bridge

Massena Central School students, from left, Vincent Monacelli, Drew Konkoski and Austin Furnace race to finish their spaghetti noodle bridge before time is up at Clarkson University STEM Education competition May 20. They were among 28 middle and high school teams participating in the event to create the strongest load-to-weight-ratio bridge. NCNow photo.
MASSENA, NY
northcountrynow.com

Kayaks and paddleboards available for rent at Sandstoner Park

Trey Smutz, Potsdam Village Recreation Director, displays some of the 30 kayaks and paddleboards available at Sandstoner Park, 43 Pine St., Potsdam. Once the beach opens for summer, boats can be rented through lifeguards at the beach. Prior to beach opening, call the arena to make arrangements for rentals, said Smutz. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
WCAX

Plattsburgh sees 12 water main breaks in one weekend

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The City of Plattsburgh is considering a State of Emergency after 12 water main breaks last weekend. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the water system at Lake Country Village in the city collapsed last weekend impacting nearly 2 thousand people’s water. He said people were on emergency water from last Friday through Wednesday.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Potsdam, NY
Potsdam, NY
Government
suncommunitynews.com

NYSNA members ratify CVPH contract

PLATTSBURGH | New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) healthcare professionals at UVM-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) have voted by an overwhelming supermajority to ratify a new two-year contract. A tentative agreement on a new contract was reached a week prior, shortly after NYSNA healthcare professionals voted to authorize a strike...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Plattsburgh City considers state of emergency after water main breaks

State decides not to euthanize Pitbull, adopt instead. State decides not to euthanize Pitbull, adopt instead. Stuck in Vermont: Juniper Creative Arts paints community murals with NEK students. Updated: 4 hours ago. Juniper Creative Arts was formed in 2020 by the Brandon-based Black and Dominican family collective of Will Kasso...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Attack of the caterpillars, the sequel

Spongy moths are beginning to hatch, repeat damage to trees. Miles and Kelly Moody’s Clinton County apple orchard was stripped bare of leaves and several 90-foot-tall pines were killed and had to be cut down, at considerable expense. Their difficulty is one small example of the widespread devastation caused...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Tensions high as parents speak out at Watertown school board meeting

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a heated Watertown City School District board meeting Wednesday night. At one point, a majority of board members left the room. Parents expressed their frustration, disappointment, and anger over how recent issues have been handled. All but one Watertown City School District board...
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clarkson University#Gardenshare
wwnytv.com

Watertown restaurant serves a last...lesson

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old “Ruby Tuesday” restaurant off Arsenal Street was demolished last month to make way for a Chick-fil-A. But before it was torn down, Watertown firefighters got inside for hands-on training in a building they didn’t have to preserve. They practiced cutting...
WATERTOWN, NY
wamc.org

New York state Comptroller discusses state fiscal and political issues during Plattsburgh visit

In the past few weeks, the New York state Comptroller office has released reports on local sales tax collections and an analysis of the new state budget. Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, a Democrat, was in Plattsburgh on Wednesday touring the center city area. During his visit to northern New York’s largest city, he sat down with North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley to talk about state fiscal and political issues. DiNapoli says he was in Plattsburgh because the mayor invited him.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
willistonobserver.com

L.L. Bean grand opening set for June 10

The exterior is substantially complete at the new L.L. Bean store at Finney Crossing ahead of the store’s grand opening celebration June 10-12. Observer photo by Jason Starr. L.L. Bean is going all out to celebrate the opening of its Williston store. A three-day celebration is planned in the...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Keeseville Elks Club to host annual auto show

KEESEVILLE, NY. (WCAX) - Calling all car enthusiasts! The 5th annual Auto Show will benefit the Wounded Warriors Project this weekend at the Keeseville Elks Club. Austin Sotak, the Auto Show Organizer started the show five years ago after seeing many auto shows in other communities. He says he spends...
KEESEVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
informnny.com

Official candidates named for upcoming Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal election

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The official candidate list has been released for the upcoming Saint Regis Mohawk tribal election. This includes elections for Tribal Chief, Tribal Sub-Chief, Chief Judge and Traffic Court Judge 1. Candidates are listed below:. Tribal Chief. Beverly Cook. Cheryl Jacobs. Joshua Sargent. Isaac White. Tribal Sub-Chief.
AKWESASNE, NY
northcountrynow.com

Bear spotted in Norwood

This bear was spotted on Eel Pond Road in Norwood May 13. Photo submitted by Traci Moulton of Norwood.
NORWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Sources: one, two new candidates possible in state senate race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At least one new candidate is likely to enter the race for the 48th state senate district, which takes in all of Jefferson County and part of Lewis County. Sources tell 7 News businessman Matt Doheny has begun soliciting endorsements. Doheny is waiting on a...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Swimmer pronounced dead at Bolton Potholes

Bolton, VT — Around 12:30 pm on Saturday, Vermont 911 received a report of a swimmer who had gone underwater at Bolton Potholes but had not resurfaced. Members of the Bolton Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue, and Stowe Mountain Rescue responded to the scene to assist.
RICHMOND, VT
wamc.org

New bridge idea panned by Vermont governor

A group in northern New York wants a new bridge built between New York and Vermont. But Vermont’s governor is not enthusiastic about the idea. A group called Bridge the Gap, frustrated by the time and cost of ferries to cross Lake Champlain, is mounting a nascent local campaign to assess the feasibility of building a bridge between Plattsburgh, New York and Grand Isle, Vermont. Asked about the effort during his weekly briefing, Republican Governor Phil Scott called it a want and not a need.
VERMONT STATE
localsyr.com

Stewart’s Shops remodels stores across New York

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops are getting a facelift. The local convenience store company has confirmed that it has already remodeled ten shops across New York this spring. According to Stewart’s Shops, remodeling a shop compared to rebuilding locations allows the store to have the same...
RETAIL
WCAX

River rescue has Plattsburgh crews warning of cold water

A man previously accused of murder from a shooting two years ago in South Royalton has his charges reduced. Stowe Mountain Resort to charge $30 for ski parking. Starting next ski and ride season at Stowe Mountain, the resort will charge for parking. CVPH nurses reach deal with hospital. Updated:...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wwnytv.com

Car goes into river; driver escapes & swims to shore

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a miraculous escape Friday morning. A Fort Drum soldier plunged his into the Black River and emerged unscathed. Watertown fire and police departments were called to Eastern Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. for reports of a driver who sunk his car into the Black River canal.
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy