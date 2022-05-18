ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Voices: Madonna is the sex symbol we all need – she’s proving age doesn’t have to define you

By Harriet Williamson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qb2P8_0fhzq67T00

When I was growing up, I remember hearing a phrase quite often and not entirely understanding what it meant. “Mutton dressed as lamb” was the refrain, sometimes conveniently shortened to “mutton” – as in: “Do you think this is a bit mutton?”

Of course, now I realise that this is the fear of adult women – and it was always women that I heard worrying aloud – that they are dressing or behaving in a way that is “too young” and out of step with their actual age. As far as I know, there isn’t an equivalent phrase for men.

Someone who has been coming under fire for being “a bit mutton” for at least the past 10 years is Madonna . You know, Like A Virgin . Vogue . Best-selling female recording artist Guinness World Record holder since the 20th century. Most successful female solo artist of all time, according to the Guinness. Highest grossing female and solo touring artist. Creator of the best-selling and fastest-selling coffee table book ever (because why not?). Queen of Pop. That Madonna.

From her 2015 Grammys and 2016 Met Gala looks where Madonna bared her bum cheeks in thong underwear; to the many photoshoots posted on Instagram featuring fishnets , corsets , latex , and of course, her fabulous bottom , she has confounded expectations of what a woman in her 50s and 60s should be wearing and presenting to the world.

In her most recent snaps, Madonna is on a night out with her mates, dressed in a plunging black bustier , lime green shorts and fishnets. You can imagine the comments, but here’s an example: “Someone close to her must tell her what a fool she’s making of herself. She’s 63 and trying to act like a teenager, a very vulgar one. It’s so embarrassing.”

Embarrassing for who? Not Madonna, who is quite clearly living her best life. She looks great, she’s expressing herself and she feels no need to don a twinset and pearls just because she’s not a 20-something anymore. If there’s something you love doing – be it skateboarding, mountain climbing, getting tattoos or performing in a corset and fishnets – you should be able to enjoy doing it for as long as you are able.

Lest we forget, Madonna has always delighted in pushing boundaries with fashion – think her 1980s cross jewellery (worn in front of burning crosses in the Like A Prayer music video, no less) and the 1990 Blonde Ambition tour where she debuted the now-iconic cone bra, designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. She was a sex symbol right from the start. So why should she stop now?

For some reason it’s seen as perfectly OK for young (thin, able-bodied, usually white) women to display and capitalise on their bodies – the Love Island cast, the hordes of ubiquitous Instagram influencers, pop stars and actors in their 20s – but those who fall outside of this ideal are often seen as doing something unacceptable. Madonna’s outfits in themselves aren’t even particularly risque, if they were presented on the body of someone younger. The sole reason for the backlash she receives is her age.

In 2005, Madonna released her tenth studio album, Confessions on a Dance Floor . The single “Hung Up” shows her in a dance studio, wearing a pink leotard and ballet cardigan. Even among my acne-dimpled school peers at the time, there was a general sense that she was “old” and therefore shouldn’t be showing quite so much toned leg. How young we are when we absorb these ageist messages about what women should and shouldn’t be allowed to do.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Remember, in 1985, Penthouse and Playboy mags published nude photos of Madonna – taken when she posed as an art model in 1978. The publication of the pics prompted a scandalised response, but she remained unapologetic. The cover of the New York Post read: “I’m not ashamed”. Some 37 years later, Madonna still refuses to be shamed.

I have to admit that personally, getting older terrifies me – partly because of things like no longer being able to take care of myself, my bones becoming brittle, the risk of Alzheimer’s, and the shoddy state of social care in this country – but also because once women are past a certain age, I can see that they are too often forgotten, ignored and expected to stand demurely on the sidelines, occasionally offering expertly-baked cakes and trips out for the grandkids.

These behaviours are expected (and put upon) women. It’s dressed up as “growing old gracefully”. But what it actually means is knowing your place – and being quiet.

Madonna is sticking two fingers up at these stifling social expectations. At 63 – with her stellar career and her Instagram account, followed by 18 million people – she’s refusing to fade into the background. Good for her.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Chip Chick

She Went On 5 Dates With A Guy Before Realizing That She's Not Attracted To Him And She's Not Sure How To Tell Him

A 24-year-old woman met a man through a dating app, and she's already been on 5 excellent dates with this guy. She felt that their conversations were great and they had plenty to talk about. She also liked his jokes and he really did make her laugh a lot. Although there was so much she did enjoy about spending time with him, that all came to a screeching halt when they started taking things to the next level. "I liked his face, height, and posture," she explained. "He was always wearing warm thick sweaters, so I could see that he is kinda big, but I couldn't see the shape..."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Symbol#Music Video#Guinness World Record#Instagram
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Eva Green says Johnny Depp will emerge from Amber Heard trial ‘with his wonderful heart revealed to the world’

Eva Green has voiced her support for Johnny Depp amid the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.The actor, who appeared alongside Depp in 2012’s Dark Shadows, shared an image to Instagram of the two of them together on the red carpet.“I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family ,” she wrote in the caption.Other stars who have expressed their support for Depp include his Before Night Falls co-star Javier Bardem, and his Edward...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Anna Delvey debuts sketches made in ICE detention at New York City art show: ‘I am the show’

Anna Delvey seems to think it’s her world and we’re all just living in it.Anna Delvey, the subject of the Netflix series Inventing Anna, made her return to the New York City art scene on Thursday 19 May with her first solo art exhibition, “Allegedly”.The one-night-only event took place at the Public Hotel on Chrystie Street, probably more commonly recognised for its Instagrammable neon elevator and rooftop bar. As The Independent entered the hotel’s Bar Chrystie for the invite-only event, which was pumping with music and free-flowing champagne, it was hard to distinguish who was an influencer and who was...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Johnny Depp attorney who called Amber Heard’s abuse claims ‘fake’ refuses to answer 75 questions from her team

Johnny Depp’s attorney refused to answer more than 75 questions from Amber Heard’s lawyers in the multi-million-dollar defamation trial – despite admitting that he had spoken to the press several times and given information to so-called “internet journalists” about the former couple.Adam Waldman, who has worked on and off on Mr Depp’s legal team since October 2016, gave video testimony back in February after being subpoenaed by Ms Heard’s legal team. Mr Waldman is at the centre of the Aquaman actress’s $100m counterclaim in the trial after he called her allegations that she suffered domestic abuse at the hands...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

659K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy