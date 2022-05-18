ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Scott Morrison crashes into a boy during football match

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Morrison had an unfortunate collision with a...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Zali Steggall trounces controversial Liberal candidate Katherine Deves in Tony Abbott's old seat - as 'teal' independents look set to pull off big wins

Scott Morrison's controversial 'captain's pick' to take back Tony Abbott's seat, Katherine Deves, is on track to lose badly. Ms Deves' efforts to unset incumbent independent Zali Steggall got off to a horrific start when deleted transphobic tweets were uncovered. Her campaign never recovered and early vote counts in the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

France takes a brutal swipe at Scott Morrison after Anthony Albanese claims a historic election victory

France's outgoing foreign affairs minister took a parting shot at Scott Morrison after Anthony Albanese claimed a victory in Saturday's election. Mr Morrison's reputation in the European country was destroyed after President Emmanuel Macron accused him of lying about Australia's intentions in signing a submarine contract with the country's defence force.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Anthony Albanese slams Liberals for mocking his Italian last name in attack ads - and claims the world will be sent an incredible message about Australia if he becomes PM

Anthony Albanese has slammed Coalition political ads which mock his Italian last name, likening them to schoolyard taunts. Ahead of the federal election, Mr Albanese was addressing a 400 strong crowd of members of the Italian community at Sydney's Club Marconi on Wednesday. Ads have been prominently run by the...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Australia election: Anthony Albanese vows unity after Labor seizes power

Australia has elected its first Labor government in almost a decade and Anthony Albanese as prime minister, ousting Scott Morrison's coalition. Mr Albanese told jubilant supporters that Australians had "voted for change". However it is still unclear whether he can secure a majority. The centre-left leader vowed to bring people...
POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox: Australian democracy at a glance

SYDNEY, May 20 (Reuters) - Australians will vote in a general election on Saturday. The two main groups are the ruling conservative Liberal-National coalition and the opposition Labor Party, and there is a competitive cohort of independent and minor party candidates. Here are some facts on how elections work in...
AUSTRALIA
BBC

Katie Kenyon: Mourners wear purple for mum found dead in forest

Dozens of mourners wearing purple have gathered to celebrate the life of a mother-of-two, whose body was found in a forest a week after she went missing. Katie Kenyon's body was found in the Forest of Bowland on 29 April, seven days after she was seen leaving Burnley in a silver Ford Transit van.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationAU

Victoria turns red and teal as Liberals are all but vanquished in greater Melbourne

The federal election result is highly problematic for the Liberal Party. Aside from finding itself on the opposition benches for the first time in nine years, the Liberal Party lost support in what were once its strongest electorates in Victoria. The biggest blow of all came in losing former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s seat of Kooyong. It’s a devastating result that must now start a conversation about the party’s policy agenda at the state and national level. Read more: A narrow Labor win and a 'teal...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Australian Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Election

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had conceded defeat in a national election on Saturday, saying that while vote counting was incomplete the opposition Labor party looked likely to form a government. "Tonight I have spoken to the Leader of the Opposition and the incoming Prime...
POLITICS
Reuters

Australia's Albanese: a pragmatist who promises unity

SYDNEY, May 22 (Reuters) - Anthony Albanese, who becomes Australia's prime minister on Monday, is a pragmatic leader from a working-class background who has pledged to end divisions in the country. "I do want to change the country. I want to change the way that politics operates in this country,"...
AUSTRALIA
Reuters

Australia's new government: What you need to know

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Labor Party will form the country’s next government on Monday, as unprecedented support for the Greens and climate-focussed independents ended nearly a decade of rule by the conservative coalition. QUOTES. “I do want to change the country. I want to change the way that...
INDIA
The Independent

Australians vote in close-run election as Scott Morrison hopes for a second term

Millions of Australians voted in national polls on Saturday as opinion polls showed a tight race between prime minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal Party and the opposition Labor Party.Counting of votes started on Saturday evening after voting closed at 6pm local time.The two parties need at least 76 of the 151 lower house seats to form government. Anything short of 76 will require them to negotiate with smaller parties and Independents to secure enough support to form a minority government.A Newspoll survey by The Australian on election day showed Labor’s lead dipping a point to 53-47 on a two-party-preferred basis...
ELECTIONS
TheConversationAU

Queensland bucks the national trend (again) and this spells trouble for both the Liberals and ALP

There’s an ancient observance in Chinese history that an earthquake is an ominous omen of coming political change. When the ground shakes it’s said the heavens are withdrawing an emperor’s mandate and encouraging people to rise up against a dying dynasty. A few days ago, a sizeable quake shook Macquarie Island 1,500 km off Tasmania. While that island is hardly Canberra, Australia’s own electoral gods – the good burghers of the capital cities’ suburbs – nonetheless forced a tectonic shift in Australian politics on Saturday. The aftershocks are likely to reverberate around the nation’s party system for years to come....
AUSTRALIA
NBC News

Australia votes for new government as PM Morrison admits defeat

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s prime minister has conceded defeat after an election that could deliver a minority government. Prime Minister Scott Morrison acted quickly after Saturday’s election despite millions of votes yet to be counted because an Australian prime minister must attend a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with U.S., Japanese and Indian leaders.
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Morrison's 'great electoral bungle' leaves the Liberals decimated and heading in the wrong direction

It is pretty human to crave the approval of peers and to hope for more of the same, even if unconsciously. But for political parties selling themselves as unifying forces of the middle, broad-based and representative, this way lies atrophy. And death. Courting the applause of extreme media voices is a formula for narrowing a party’s electoral reach. Yet this is where the Liberal Party of Australia has journeyed over its nine years in office. First under Tony Abbott’s ideological zealotry and then through various squalls and culture wars since. After unsuccessful attempts to address climate policy by Malcolm Turnbull and Josh Frydenberg –...
POLITICS

