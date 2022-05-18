Scott Morrison crashes into a boy during football match

The federal election result is highly problematic for the Liberal Party. Aside from finding itself on the opposition benches for the first time in nine years, the Liberal Party lost support in what were once its strongest electorates in Victoria. The biggest blow of all came in losing former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s seat of Kooyong. It’s a devastating result that must now start a conversation about the party’s policy agenda at the state and national level. Read more: A narrow Labor win and a 'teal...

POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO