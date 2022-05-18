ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norco, CA

One person dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Norco (Norco, CA)

 date 2022-05-18

One person was killed after getting struck by a vehicle Monday in Norco. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at 1:39 a.m. on 5th Street and Hamner Avenue [...]

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Woman Killed on 55 Freeway in Tustin

TUSTIN – A woman was killed early Saturday while walking in lanes of the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Tustin. Sarah De La Riva was 33 years old and her city of residence was not available, according to the Orange County coroner’s office. The crash occurred about 1:10...
TUSTIN, CA
CBS News

Person killed on 55 Freeway in Tustin

A person walking on the 55 Freeway in Tustin was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. on the northbound freeway at 17th Street, the CHP reported. According to witnesses, the person was walking in the number 3...
TUSTIN, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Vehicle Crash on Interstate 215 [Perris, CA]

PERRIS, CA (May 20, 2022) – On Tuesday morning, a vehicle crash on Interstate 215 left one unidentified man dead, police said. Authorities said the man was hit by a car while working on the shoulder of a box truck on Interstate 215. Moreover, the investigation revealed that the...
PERRIS, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 5 [Mission Viejo, CA]

MISSION VIEJO, CA (May 20, 2022) – Wednesday evening, a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 left one person killed, police said. The crash happened just before 11:00 p.m. involving three cars on the Interstate 5 freeway near Crown Valley Parkway. Furthermore, authorities immediately responded to the scene upon receiving...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on 5th Street [Norco, CA]

Pedestrian Collision on Hamner Avenue Left One Fatality. The crash happened in the area of 5th Street and Hamner Avenue before 1:39 p.m., according to initial reports. Furthermore, authorities immediately responded to the scene upon receiving the report about an accident involving a pedestrian and a car. Paramedics arrived and...
NORCO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A driver killed after power pole crash in Calimesa

Riverside County Sheriff's are investigating a deadly crash in Calimesa. It was reported Friday, May 20 around 12:28am near Calimesa Boulevard and Cherry Valley Boulevard. Investigators say the driver, for unknown reasons, went off the road and crashed into a power pole. The person's identity has not yet been released. If you have information on The post A driver killed after power pole crash in Calimesa appeared first on KESQ.
CALIMESA, CA
vvng.com

Driver killed after crashing into large boulder on Highway 18 in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pick-up truck driver was killed after crashing into a large boulder Thursday afternoon in the Town of Apple Valley. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported at 5:00 pm, on May 19, 2022, along State Route 18 near Bear Valley Road an area commonly referred to by locals as “dead man’s point”.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Woman dead after a two-vehicle collision in Sun Valley (Los Angeles)

Woman dead after a two-vehicle collision in Sun Valley (Los Angeles)Nationwide Report. A woman lost her life following a two-vehicle accident on late Wednesday night in Sun Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place in the area of Lankershim Boulevard and San Fernando Road at approximately 10:45 p.m. The early reports showed that a Nissan Versa was traveling east on Lankershim Boulevard when it failed to stop at a red light [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

14-year-old arrested following explosion at Grand Terrace Middle School

Authorities arrested a juvenile Friday afternoon after an explosion left two students injured at an Inland Empire middle school. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies rushed to the scene following reports of an explosion on the campus of Grand Terrace Middle School, located on De Berry Street in Grand Terrace.The explosion went off at around 11 a.m., causing excessive smoke to overtake the school grounds and injure two students. Both were treated at the scene for minor injuries.Personnel from San Bernardino County Fire Department, the SBCSD's Bomb and Arson Division, the State Fire Marshall's Office and the Riverside County Sheriff's Bomb K9 Team responded to the scene for an investigation. After determining that the incident was isolated, they arrested the 14-year-old male student and booked him at Central Juvenile Hall. 
GRAND TERRACE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Ten Shot, One Dead at Highland Hookah Lounge Party

One person was killed and nine others were injured Friday night when someone with a handgun opened fire at a large party in Highland. The shooting in the San Bernardino County community was reported just before midnight in the 3600 block of East Highland Avenue. Officers encountered a large crowd of about 100 people in the area for a party at a hookah lounge.
HIGHLAND, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Truck lanes on 60 Freeway through Badlands to open on Friday

Truck lanes that safely separate big rigs from other vehicles going through the Badlands between Beaumont and Moreno Valley will open on both sides of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway on Friday, following nearly three years of work that involved a series of upgrades. Woo-hoo! 😃 The new Route 60 Truck Lanes connecting the desert The post Truck lanes on 60 Freeway through Badlands to open on Friday appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KTLA

Authorities investigating Redlands bank robbery

Authorities are investigating after a US Bank branch in Redlands was robbed Friday afternoon. The robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. at the bank branch located at 640 Orange Street. According to the Redlands Police Department, a man approached a teller with a handwritten note and demanded money. The teller complied and gave the man an […]
REDLANDS, CA
