ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

Daybreak on the Road: The story of Hooker Cut

By David Chasanov
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWin5_0fhzoVMD00

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after Fort Leonard Wood was formed in the 1940s, Pulaski County made U.S. history. OzarksFirst spoke with Terry Primas, a historian who says the county had awful traffic back then. The busy roads weren’t ideal for Route 66 travelers, or the military.

Daybreak on the Road: Frisco Depot Museum in Crocker, Missouri

“Hooker Cut came about because of the terrible traffic generated first by the construction of Fort Leonard Wood,” Primas said. “Route 66, particularly through Devil’s Elbow from Devil’s Elbow into Waynesville was a windy, little, two-lane, gravel road to begin with. Traffic was just snarled by the construction traffic and then later, military traffic.”

Primas says the stretch of the road became known as ‘Bloody 66.’

Then, the Missouri Highway Department came up with a plan to build a four-lane highway. The engineers cut through the Hooker ridge instead of going around it.

“It was the biggest road cut in the country at the time when it was started in late 1941. It’s 91 feet from the top of Hooker Cut to the roadbed. It also bypassed the Devil’s Elbow, which has allowed Devil’s Elbow to also keep its charm.”

Hooker Cut opened in 1945. Primas tells OzarksFirst the State Highway Department was able to make this happen during an equipment and worker shortage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

64th Annual Sucker Days in Nixa pushes on despite rainfall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Festivities remain in full swing this Saturday at the 64th Annual Sucker Days in Nixa. From rides, food, booths and even wrestling, people have had plenty to take in despite the sour weather. Kurt Gilliam said even while the rain came down, it was still a great reason to get out of the […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

High floodwaters hits Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo.– Shortly after tornado warnings went through Pulaski County into Phelps County, some roads were blocked by high waters. Missouri State Highway Patrol redirected drivers as the flooding was impassable. The storm damage extended beyond flooding, also bringing structural damage to buildings and other structures in the area.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pulaski County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Fort Leonard Wood, MO
City
Waynesville, MO
City
Crocker, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Pulaski County, MO
KOLR10 News

Two EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Phelps County yesterday

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Phelps County near Beulah, Missouri on May 19 at 2:54 pm by the National Weather Service. Winds of up to 90 mph destroyed several small outbuildings and trees. The tornado spanned about 3 miles and 200 yards. Another tornado was confirmed seven miles south of […]
KOLR10 News

Grant Avenue Parkway Project begins work

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City leaders, construction crews, and Parkview High School staff were on hand this morning to kick off the start of the grant avenue project. Over 25 million dollars will be put into this project, with 80% coming from grant funding. One of the crews that won the big was CFS Engineering, who […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Cape Girardeau man seriously injured in multi-semi crash in Pulaski County

A southeast Missouri man suffers serious injuries in a Pulaski County crash involving his Volkswagon Beetle and three semis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Colenan Kirn, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was driving on I-44 near St. Robert, late Friday morning, when he was rear-ended by a semi. The patrol reports the impact forced Kirn’s car into the rear of a second semi, while the first semi continued on, striking the towed unit of a third semi.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Wood
KYTV

Crane, Mo. woman dies in crash in northern Arkansas

MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - A woman from Crane, Mo., died in a rollover crash in northern Arkansas. Norma Stout, 78, died in the crash. The crash happened Friday on U.S. 65 in Searcy County. Investigators say a pickup veered out of control, hitting a power pole. The impact flipped the truck.
CRANE, MO
houstonherald.com

Storm causes damage in Houston

A storm downed this rotten tree Saturday morning as high winds whipped through Houston. The tree caused damage at the David Gourley residence in the Lillyview Addition south of West Highway 17. Members of the Houston Fire Department responded. A tree also is reported on Highway AU west of Houston....
HOUSTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield restaurant finds unique solution to worker shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield restaurant just brought a new server onboard, but it’s not a person. Archie’s Italian Eatery has a robot that helps deliver food. The owner, Archie Donoho, said the robot helps the servers out during a worker shortage. “They can stay in their section, take care of their guests, get everything […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Gravel Road#Daybreak#Hooker Cut#Ozarksfirst#Nexstar Media Inc
kwos.com

Thunderstorms clobber Rolla, Phelps County

Storm damage is being cleaned up in and around Rolla yesterday after yesterday’s severe thunderstorm. The roof partially collapsed on the Stuckeys on I-44 but no one was hurt. There also reports of a home and barns being damaged. Emergency crews had to do several water rescues and there were widespread power outages.
ROLLA, MO
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Frisco Depot Museum in Crocker, Missouri

CROCKER, Mo. — Crocker, Missouri in Pulaski County was established as a railroad town in the mid-1800s. Much of Crocker’s history can now be found in the Frisco Depot Museum. “It’s basically the connection of people of Crocker to the railroad and the personal memorabilia that ties the two together as the expansion of the […]
CROCKER, MO
KTLO

Missouri woman killed, man injured in 1-vehicle Searcy County accident

Two Missouri residents were involved in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Searcy County, resulting in the death of the passenger and injuries to the driver. Seventy-eight-year-old Norma Stout of Crane was pronounced dead, and 73-year-old Robert Frey of Marionville was transported to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According...
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KYTV

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt looks ahead to final months in Washington

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says he has plenty to do before leaving Washington. The senator attended the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation’s Spring Fling. The foundation honored Senator Blunt for his work in providing the National Park Service resources. Senator Blunt announced last...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Trail of Tears in Waynesville, Missouri

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The land that Pulaski County and Waynesville inhabits has a history that goes back long before the city and county were established. Leaders are making efforts to recognize and honor those who traveled along the Trail of Tears. OzarksFirst spoke with former Waynesville Mayor, teacher, and author Luge Hardman about this aspect […]
WAYNESVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy