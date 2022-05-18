ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

City accepts bid for Ash & Eisenhower intersection work

 4 days ago

Junction City Commissioners have accepted a bid totaling $439,451.85 from J & K Contracting LC for improvements to the Ash & Eisenhower Drive...

jcpost.com

ksal.com

South Salina Construction Project Begins

A project to replace deteriorated concrete panels at a busy intersection in Salina is underway. According to the City of Salina the project at the intersection of Ohio, Belmont, and Wayne started on Wednesday. During construction, the outside through lanes of Ohio, the southbound to westbound turn lane, and one...
SALINA, KS
County schedules short meeting on Monday

Geary County Commissioners are scheduled to be in session on Monday from 10 a.m. until about 12:30 p.m. at the County Office Building. Among the agenda items are weekly reports by the finance officer, interim health department administrator, human resources director and the county clerk.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Run for the Wall riders will stop in Junction City

Run for the Wall visits Junction City Sunday evening. This is the cross country motorcycle ride from California to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. Local spokesman Dave Eckel said the riders will travel from I-70 north on Washington Street through the Avenue of Flags to Heritage Park. That will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony in the park and dinner for the riders at the Eagles Lodge. Eckel anticipated approximately 300 motorcycles and about 470 people are due to arrive in Junction City about 6 p.m.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Update: Crews fighting large barn fire in Newton

HARVEY COUNTY—A fire in Harvey County destroyed a barn and contents including a golf cart and skid steer. Just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Newton Fire/EMS was dispatched to a barn fire on S Kansas Rd. Crews arrived to find the structure fully involved with fire. After the bulk of...
NEWTON, KS
Symphony at Sunset Returns to Eisenhower Presidential Library

Symphony at Sunset annual D-Day Commemoration Concert will be a highlight Saturday, June 4th, on the grounds of the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum. Salina based Every Day Lights will perform at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 1st Infantry Division Band at 7 p.m. and the Salina Symphony at about 8:30 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will open at 4 p.m.
SALINA, KS
KVOE

Big turnout at Flinthills Mall for Food Truck Rally, Pet Adoptathon

Flinthills Mall was one hoppin’ place for two big events Saturday. The mall had its springtime Food Truck Rally, and the main parking lot was full of food trucks and residents waiting to sample their wares. Mall manager Clarence Frye was impressed. Ten vendors participated, bringing a range of...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

29th St. to see closures throughout June

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parts of a Topeka road will experience closures over the next month. Sections of 29th St. will be closed from Arrowhead Rd. to the west edge of the Shunganunga Bridge. The City of Topeka says Bettis Asphalt will be working on a mill and overlay project starting on Monday.
TOPEKA, KS
KBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Junction City

GEARY COUNTY - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Junction City, according to a media release from the agency. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, a female subject called 911 to report that a man was...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan road closed due to crash back open

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic is back to normal after a crash near the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Marlatt Ave. Southbound traffic was blocked while officers with the Riley Co. Police Department worked the scene, but re-opened around 7:30 p.m.
MANHATTAN, KS
Adult, 3 Manhattan teens hospitalized after crash

RILEY COUNTY—Four people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Friday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota RAV 4 driven by Stroud, Brandon JL Stroud, 15, Manhattan, was westbound on Marlatt Avenue and attempted to turn south on to Kansas 113. The driver...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Click It or Ticket campaign begins Sunday

May 22nd through June 4 are the dates for the Click It or Ticket campaign. Junction City police said travelers can expect increased police presence on local streets as the JCPD joins 160 other law enforcement agencies in vigorously enforcing Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of the campaign.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

One adult found dead near vehicle early Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department are investigating an injury accident that left one adult dead. TPD was called to the scene at around 4:20 am at 28th and Adams. The Watch Commander says when police arrived they found the person laying on the ground and pronounced them deceased at the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
2 avoid injury after kitchen fire at duplex in Manhattan

Manhattan— Two people escaped injury ia fire at home in Manhattan on Thursday. Just after 2 p.m., the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 208 Parker Drive, according to Assistant Chief Sam Dameron. Upon arrival, crews found a single-story duplex with light smoke coming from the...
MANHATTAN, KS
