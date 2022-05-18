Fortnite update 20.40: 5 biggest changes

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is drawing to a close, and the final stages of the season’s narrative have begun. A new location has found its way onto the map, and things are sure to heat up around there before the season ends on June 3. Unfortunately, the Star Wars event has now ended, which means the Lightsabers and Blaster Rifles have been vaulted for the time being.

Don’t fret, though, as new things are coming out of the vault, notably the Sideways Weapons which will be available all week. More items are up for funding, with a competition this time between the Shield Bubble and the Balloons, so make sure you put gold towards your favourite whenever you can. There are a lot of changes in Fortnite 20.40, but don’t worry because we’ve got all the biggest changes covered.

The Collider

As expected the ‘Battle for Tilted Towers’ ended in a win for the resistance, so the IO have been pushed to their last resort, The Collider. This is a new location, placed just north of Tilted Towers and just west of Coney Crossroads, looks extremely intimidating, and the surrounding area is crawling with IO troops.

Exactly what the Fortnite Collider does is unclear, but it’s likely the Doomsday Device that has been teased this entire season. The fight against the IO is reaching its climax, and you best keep watch over the next couple of weeks, as we could be in for an explosive finale.

Sideways Weapons

Although the Lightsabers are going away, new toys have come out to play, and the Sideways Weapons are very impressive toys indeed. These guns, the Sideways Rifle and Sideways Minigun have a risk/reward factor that makes them very powerful. Which each shot you fire, the weapons get progressively hotter, fire continuously for too long and the weapon will overheat. However, when the weapon is at its hottest, it does bonus damage, so you’ve got to try and keep it on the edge of overheating for maximum effect.

PlayStation joins shared V-Bucks wallet

V-Bucks are quite valuable as Fortnite’s premium currency. If you want the latest and greatest skins for your character and weapons when they come out, you’ll need a healthy supply. However, you may play across multiple platforms, or share an account with someone on a different platform, and you can share your V-Bucks wallet across these platforms. With update 20.40, PlayStation joins Xbox, PC, Android, and cloud gaming services as a platform that allows you to access this shared wallet.

Zero Build item spawns boosted

Zero Build has remained a popular game mode since it launched earlier this year, and you can get the edge in it with our Zero Build tips. However, with the lack of building options, utility items are more important than ever to get the edge on opponents. The spawn rates of the Rift-To-Go, Shockwave Grenade, and Cow Catcher were boosted temporarily, however, it has proved so popular that this update makes the boost permanent.

Shield Bubbles vs Balloons

The previous Fortnite patch let players fund the Choppa at bulletin boards with their gold, but this time there is a competition to it. At any Seven Outpost, you’ll be able to find a board where you can contribute to either the Shield Bubble or the Balloon, and whichever reaches its funding goal first will start to spawn at that location.

The Shield Bubble creates an impenetrable shield around a throw area for 30 seconds. Players can walk through it, but nothing can be shot in or out, making it perfect for mid-battle recovery. The Balloon, meanwhile, helps negate fall damage when you’re holding it. Leap into the air with the Balloon in hand, and not only will you jump a lot higher, but you’ll fall far slower. Whichever you prefer, get to the outposts quickly to get it funded.

There are more notable changes including bug fixes and competitive changes in the full Fortnite 20.40 patch notes, available on the official Epic Games site.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.