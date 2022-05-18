CENTERSTAGE THEATRE PRODUCTION BEGINS FRIDAY

The Douglas County Clerk’s Office released Updated Unofficial Preliminary Results for the Primary Election, early Thursday evening. While additional votes have been counted, there was no change in the outcome of the three school district bond measures. The Roseburg School District $154 million bond levy continues to go down to defeat with identical percentages of 56 percent against and 44 percent in favor. The South Umpqua School District $20.9 million bond levy has gained three percentage points in favor and lost three percent of the no votes, but is still losing, now with 63 percent against and 37 percent voting yes. In the Days Creek School District, the percentage of voters in favor has risen slightly, but the $4 million bond levy is still failing with 55 percent against and 45 percent voting yes.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO