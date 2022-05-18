ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umpqua, OR

CENTERSTAGE THEATRE PRODUCTION BEGINS FRIDAY

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenterstage Theatre at Umpqua Community College presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) beginning later...

Comments

UMPQUA VALLEY LIVE 5.20.22

Val Ligon and Tracy Moser from the City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department join Kyle Bailey to reveal the movies and talk about the return of Movies in the Park at Stewart Park in June. Click here to download for later listening: UVL 5 20 2022.
ROSEBURG, OR
FRANK MOORE MEMORIAL SERVICE SET FOR MAY 28TH

A memorial service for Frank Moore will be held on Saturday May 28th. The legendary World War II hero and fisherman passed away January 23rd, one week shy of his 99th birthday. Moore, who built Steamboat Inn, was well known for his work in promoting fishing and conservation on the North Umpqua River. In 2019, Congress designated approximately 100,000 acres of public lands up the North Umpqua as the Frank and Jeanne Moore Wild Steelhead Sanctuary.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
POLICE K9S UNLEASHED HAPPENING SUNDAY

Friends of the Umpqua Valley Police K9s will present Police K9s Unleashed this Sunday. The event will feature demonstrations from multiple agencies with K9s including searches, captures, pursuits and more. Special edition t-shirts, limited edition K9 fleece blankets, and stuffed K9 dogs will be on sale. It will be held...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YMCA WATER SAFETY DAY IS SATURDAY

The YMCA of Douglas County is holding its Water Safety Day on Saturday. It will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Y in front of the Parkview Skating Center, as a park and walk up event. Those attending will be given water safety materials and entered to win prizes, which include a free family membership and free swim lessons at the Y.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
COURT ORDERED NORTH UMPQUA HATCHERY SUMMER STEELHEAD RELEASED FRIDAY

Hatchery summer steelhead smolts were released Friday from the Rock Creek Hatchery into the North Umpqua River per a court order issued this week by the Marion County Circuit Court. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife said Petitioners Douglas County, Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby, and fishing...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
ROSEBURG SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT RESPONDS TO BOND LEVY RESULTS

Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon has responded to the school bond election results. Cordon’s statement said, “I am deeply grateful for the support we received from our community and to everyone who voted “yes” to supporting our schools”. Cordon said, “Although the projects proposed in the bond will not be completed at this time, we will continue to maintain our facilities to the best of our ability. We were encouraged by the widespread support we received throughout this process and are confident that we will find a way to work with the community to address our capital improvement needs”.
ROSEBURG, OR
ELECTION NIGHT – UPDATED UNOFFICIAL PRELIMINARY RESULTS

The Douglas County Clerk’s Office released Updated Unofficial Preliminary Results for the Primary Election, early Thursday evening. While additional votes have been counted, there was no change in the outcome of the three school district bond measures. The Roseburg School District $154 million bond levy continues to go down to defeat with identical percentages of 56 percent against and 44 percent in favor. The South Umpqua School District $20.9 million bond levy has gained three percentage points in favor and lost three percent of the no votes, but is still losing, now with 63 percent against and 37 percent voting yes. In the Days Creek School District, the percentage of voters in favor has risen slightly, but the $4 million bond levy is still failing with 55 percent against and 45 percent voting yes.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
WOMAN CITED FOR TWO DRIVING INCIDENTS

Roseburg Police cited a woman for two alleged driving incidents on Wednesday. An RPD report said the first one occurred near the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Oak Street at about 9:30 p.m. The woman was cited and released after she was found driving while her license is suspended at the misdemeanor level.
ROSEBURG, OR
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED THURSDAY INCIDENT

A transient was jailed following an alleged incident on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 8:30 a.m. the 27-year old was walking along the railroad tracks in the 10,000 block Old Highway 99 South in the Myrtle Creek area. The suspect was allegedly getting between rail cars while employees were trying to hook them up, and preventing the employees from working.
POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR EARLY MORNING ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a woman for an early morning alleged menacing incident on Thursday. An RPD report said at 1:30 a.m. 41-year old Brandi Bellinger allegedly grabbed a bat and lifted it over her head like she was going to strike a victim who was an acquaintance, in the 200 block of Northeast Chestnut Street. Bellinger was charged with menacing, three counts of harassment, and for second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $15,000.
ROSEBURG, OR

