MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Lincoln, Marathon, and Wood Counties are now showing high levels of COVID-19 activity. In a press release on Friday, the Lincoln County Department of Health said they are seeing high activity in three areas: the number of hospitalizations from the disease in the last seven days, new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

MARATHON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO