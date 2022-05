The Marshall County Commissioners agreed this week to reject the quotes presented by Jail Maintenance Director John Greer during their May 2 meeting. Greer presented the commissioners with a quote to replace a water heater for the inmates that would cover half of the pods, and to replace the six remaining rooftop heating and cooling units. Greer noted that the rooftop units do not need to be replaced this year, but a replacement plan needs to be discussed.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO