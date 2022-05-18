BBC Sport Africa TV: Malawi's football soldier Richard Mbulu

Cheteshwar Pujara has been recalled to the India squad for July’s rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston.Pujara was dropped for the home Test series against Sri Lanka in March, which India won 2-0.The 34-year-old has been in outstanding form for Sussex this season, scoring four centuries in eight innings to average 120 in the LV= Insurance County Championship.Ravindra Jadeja, whose IPL season was ended by a rib injury, is also part of a 17-man touring party led by Rohit Sharma.Batter Ajinkya Rahane misses out after being ruled with a hamstring injury.The fifth Test will be staged at Edgbaston from...

