BBC Sport Africa TV: Malawi's football soldier Richard Mbulu

Another breathless final day of a Premier League season led to Manchester City being crowned champions as Liverpool’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple was ended.Leeds, meanwhile, guaranteed their place in the top flight next season at the expense of Burnley while Tottenham secured Champions League football, with Arsenal settling for the Europa League.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the day unfolded in the key fixtures:4:03pm: Anfield temporarily fell silent after Liverpool, who started the day a point behind City, fell behind within three minutes of kick-off, with Raul Jimenez squaring for Pedro Neto to easily tap in.4:16pm: Tottenham,...
