ATLANTA — The family of a Buffalo shooting victim may sue major gun manufacturer Remington, whose headquarters are expected to move to LaGrange, Georgia within four years. The family has hired two lawyers who are investigating a potential lawsuit. One of them believed the AR-15-style weapon allegedly used in the massacre is designed for military and war, and he believes Remington should have taken more steps to make sure it didn't end up in the wrong hands.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO