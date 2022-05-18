ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Biden shouldn’t blow his Iran protest 'do-over'

By Michael Rubin
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2009, Iran erupted. Iranian elections have never been free in the Western sense: The clerical regime carefully vets who can run and often eliminates more than 98% of the candidates before the first vote is cast. Still, Iranians were outraged when the regime blatantly changed vote tallies to ensure Mahmoud...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden has already opened the border

“It is very important to note that while of course we are preparing for the end of Title 42,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said recently, “that does not mean the border is open beginning May 23.”. Mayorkas, who was speaking at a press conference in McAllen, Texas...
MCALLEN, TX
Washington Examiner

The cheapness of attacks on Bush’s Iraq ‘Freudian slip’

[This article has been published in Restoring America to highlight the importance of American leadership abroad.]. Speaking in Dallas about Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, President George W. Bush made a Freudian slip. It was the “decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq,” former president George W. Bush said Wednesday before correcting himself to say Ukraine.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden's national security policies are putting us all at risk

Stewards of security don't simply hope for peace. They don't simply count on opponents not attacking. Instead, they chart a course, prepare for attacks, and ready themselves to win wars quickly if all other options are exhausted. National security is important because it means protecting lives. American lives matter —...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ayatollah Khomeini
Person
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
Person
Ali Khamenei
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Protest#Iranians
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Egypt
Washington Examiner

Putin threatens CIA over seemingly Kremlin-imagined assassination plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western intelligence services, specifically the CIA, of advising Ukraine on how to assassinate a senior Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov. While Putin said his Federal Security Service disrupted the plot against Solovyov, the evidence for the plot's existence is far from convincing. After all,...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Ratcliffe predicts still-classified documents will blow Durham inquiry wide open

A great deal more Russiagate intelligence remains shrouded from public view and will stun the nation, according to former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. The Trump-era spy chief expounded upon his expectation that there will be many more indictments in special counsel John Durham's criminal inquiry into the origins and conduct of the Russia investigation.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy