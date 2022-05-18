ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brielle, NJ

BRIELLE: NJ STATE POLICE AND NJ TRANSIT POLICE NEED YOUR HELP

By Raising Sheepdogs
ocscanner.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Human Remains. The New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Transit Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 2

Related
CBS New York

Caught on camera: Man steals puppy from N.J. pet shop

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. -- The search is on for a puppy thief in Monmouth County.Investigators say the man seen in surveillance video swiped a cockapoo puppy from the Pet Shoppe on Route 35 in Middletown on Thursday afternoon.According to police, the man came into the store and asked if they had any cockapoo or goldendoodle puppies for sale. He then began to play with a 10-week-old cockapoo puppy and moments later, police say he picked the puppy up and ran out.After stealing the puppy, police say he got into a small black SUV with the partial New Jersey license plate of X58.The suspect was last seen wearing ripped black jeans, orange Crocs and a black sweatshirt with the words "Key Street" on the  sleeves.Anyone with any information should contact Middletown Police.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brielle, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Monmouth County, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN/MONMOUTH COUNTY: BE ON ALERT FOR THE LATEST HOME IMPROVEMENT SCAM

Public Safety Notice from the #LongBranchPD Detectives regarding door-to-door solicitation SCAM:. LBPD Detectives recently investigated a case involving a home improvement contractor attempting to SCAM local residents. The accused was going door-to-door soliciting for home improvement business. Once a homeowner agreed to service, the work was completed but the charge to the customer was tremendously over-priced. One senior resident in Long Branch agreed to chimney repairs at a cost of $180,000.00.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Transit#Transit Police#New Jersey State Police
New Jersey Monitor

Motorist sues N.J. state troopers for roadside beatdown

New Jersey state troopers who stopped a motorist they suspected of road rage beat the unarmed man so badly he needed surgery to recover, according to allegations in a new federal civil rights lawsuit. The Wayne resident accuses the New Jersey State Police and multiple named and unnamed troopers of excessive force, unlawful arrest, wrongful […] The post Motorist sues N.J. state troopers for roadside beatdown appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
WAYNE, NJ
CBS New York

Fight at Garden State Mall food court causes panic

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Panic at a mall in New Jersey sent people running for the doors Friday.Police say three people got into a fight in the food court at the Garden State Mall in Paramus.Witnesses told CBS2 they saw people running and assumed it could be something much worse."We were at Starbucks and then suddenly there was, like, a stampede, and then we look out the window and there's probably like dozens of people, not dozens, like, maybe a hundred, they're, like, running through the mall ... We were freaked out and so then we just ran with them," witness Tony Wang said.Police say one person is in custody.Another person was injured and treated.There's no word on what led to the fight.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Cops identify N.J. driver killed in 5-vehicle crash on Route 24

A 57-year-old man was killed and four others injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash Thursday afternoon along Route 24 in Summit, authorities said. David M. Baum was driving in the eastbound right lane around 2 p.m. when his vehicle was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer, State Police said. The impact started...
SUMMIT, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: SOCIAL MEDIA ‘POP-UP PARTY’ LEADS TO LONG BRANCH CURFEW

A social media flyer calling for a ‘pop-up party’ on Saturday resulted in thousands of people converging in Long Branch, creating a public safety emergency that resulted in a 9 p.m. curfew imposed by the city, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. A large-scale gathering encouraged by...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
PIX11

Newark police investigating fatal shooting

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Newark on Thursday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were on the scene at Mount Prospect Avenue where shell casings were located. Three blocks on Mount Prospect Avenue were cordoned off for the investigation. No additional information about the shooting […]
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New NJ training blamed after rookie juvenile officer gets attacked

A rookie correctional police officer was punched in the head several times by an inmate at the Juvenile Medium Security Facility in Bordentown Thursday morning. The assault happened during a shift change around 8:40 a.m., according to NJPBA Local 105 president William Sullivan. Two inmates provoked the officer causing him to radio for help in anticipation of a possible attack, he said.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

78-year-old cabbie thrown onto Linden, NJ highway in carjacking

LINDEN — A passenger is accused of punching a taxi driver and pushing him onto Route 1 while trying to get away from a Home Depot with stolen items on Monday afternoon. The taxi was hired for a trip from Elizabeth to the store on Route 1 by Manuel Martinho, 51, of Flemington and an unidentified second man around 1 p.m., according to Linden police. The 78-year-old cab driver waited for Martinho to finish his shopping for a return trip.
LINDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy