Perry Zeilinger, 49, is the owner of Professional Chef Services. His slogan: “No time to cook? No problem. We can take care of everything.”. Zeilinger can go into a home and cook for up to 20 people. If someone is busy with their family or job or wants to host a dinner celebrating a special event, Zeilinger can cook for them in their home or he can prepare the food in his kitchen and bring it to them.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO