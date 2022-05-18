ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Crash on Sumner Ave in Springfield injures one person

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, the crash happened in the area of 657 Sumner Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no immediate word on what led up to the crash.

