This Saturday, May 21st Petoskey Uncorked is back once again.

They will host an event at the Odawa Casino.

This event will feature more than a dozen different wineries from the area.

The event will be from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets include tastings from each winery, appetizers, and entertainment.

Wineries like Mackinaw Trail Winery, Maple Moon, Seasons of the North, Boyne Valley Vineyards, and more.