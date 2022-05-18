ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, IN

Marshall County, Starke County Combined Bands to Play in Indy 500 Parade

By Anita Goodan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBand and color guard students from nine high schools in Marshall County and Starke County are coming together to march as a single unit in the Indianapolis 500 parade Saturday, May 28. Plymouth High School Band Director Bryan...

Ribbon Tying Celebration Held at the North Judson-Wayne Township Public Library

Article submitted by Starke County Chamber of Commerce Director Brenda Palmer. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, In preparation of the June 2nd Centennial Open House from 2:30pm – 6:30pm at the North Judson-Wayne Township Public Library, the Starke County Chamber of Commerce met with members of the library to perform a Ribbon Tying Ceremony. Ribbon Tying is a tradition to show how a long-standing business or organization within a community ties the community together. At the open house there will be refreshments and tours given to showcase all the amazing ways the Library works to tie the community together.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Helen J. Downey

Memorial services for Helen J. Downey, 83, of LaPorte, formerly of Winamac, will be Wednesday, May 25 at 5 p.m. CT at the Pinola Gathering Hall in La Porte where family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT. Graveside services will be Thursday, May 26 at 2 p.m. ET at the Reed Cemetery in Winamac. Memorial contributions may be made to Miller’s Health and Rehab Activity Program. The Frain Mortuary in Winamac is in charge of arrangements.
LA PORTE, IN
Donnie Loyce Schaefer

Donnie Loyce Schaefer, age 89, of Knox, formerly of Three Oaks, Michigan, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family, on Friday, May 20, 2022. Loyce was born on July 16, 1932 in Gladewater, Texas to S.P. Collins and Donnie L. Furlow Collins. Loyce loved to read books and had volunteered for many years at the Three Oaks Township Public Library helping them make the move into the E.K. Warren building, on September 19, 2004 she was recognized by the Governor, Twenty-First District Senator and Seventy-Eighth District State Representative and the entire Ninety-Second Legislature of the State of Michigan for her outstanding community service in and around Three Oaks. Once she moved to Knox, she made trips to the Schricker Public Library nearly every day. Loyce loved cats and always kept a special place in her heart for her beloved Siami. She was also a proud Texan, and always enjoyed talking about her home state and prominently flew the State Flag of Texas at every home she ever lived in (no matter what state it was located in) and she never owned single car that didn’t have a ”Proud Texan” bumper sticker. She was a loyal friend to everyone she met and always made it a point to stay in touch, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be truly missed by all that knew her. On July 31, 1953, in Canyon, Texas, she married her husband Carl F. Schaefer, he survives. Also surviving are her daughter, D. Lori Smith (Mark) of Culver, her grandson, Hunter Smith (Tia) of Knox, her granddaughter, Harper Smith of Culver, and her great granddaughter, Elise Smith of Knox.
THREE OAKS, MI
Florence Sutkowski

Florence Sutkowski nee Benson, age 76, of Knox, passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Florence was born on June 17, 1945 in Hammond, Indiana to Louis Benson and Stella Szala Benson. She loved antiques and gardening. She is survived by her children, David Sutkowski of Winamac,...
KNOX, IN
Sara Jackson Wright

Sara Jackson Wright, age 99, passed away in her home on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Sara was born in Chicago on April 13, 1923, to Cecil and Nellie (Meyer) Jackson. She was baptized in the Knox United Methodist Church on September 23, 1923, and continued to be a member until her death.
KNOX, IN
Indiana author to give talk and book signing

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indiana author will be coming to the Frankfort Community Library to discuss her latest book. Author Janis Thornton will answer questions about her newest book, The 1965 Palm Sunday Tornadoes in Indiana. It features the stories of more than 100 Hoosiers who experienced the infamous Palm Sunday outbreak firsthand.
FRANKFORT, IN
Kokomo Car Shows & Cruise-Ins

There are a number of cool car shows and cruise-ins scheduled in the Kokomo area this summer!. Free outdoor event on the Seiberling Mansion lawn featuring a car show and kid’s activities. Sunday in the Park Car Show – June 19, 2022. Celebrate Father’s Day with this annual...
KOKOMO, IN
Two Injured in Starke County Accident

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening in Starke County. Police say an investigation found that a GMC truck driven by 28-year-old Cody Kozubik, of Knox, was hauling a trailer westbound on State Road 10 near 700 E. when the truck hit a small bump in the road which caused the trailer to detach from the vehicle. The trailer then went into the eastbound lane which reportedly struck a Chrysler van driven by 54-year-old Krista Greer of Plymouth.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Indiana man dead in Cass County head-on crash

LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Cass County Sheriff's deputies say a man is dead following a head-on crash on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway in La Grange Township. The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Robert Sass of La Porte, Indiana. Deputies say both drivers has serious injuries and had...
CASS COUNTY, IN
Volunteers needed at Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Four Winds Invitational is looking for some help!. The tournament takes place from August 10 to 14 this year at the South Bend Country Club. Organizers are looking for 150 volunteers. Help is needed for morning, afternoon, and nights on all three days. And for...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Two killed, multiple wounded in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. -- According to the Goshen Police Department, a shooting occurred at a residence on Rosemare Court in Goshen around 3:20 on Saturday, leaving two dead and three wounded. One male was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment, but has since been pronounced deceased. Another male was pronounced dead...
GOSHEN, IN
Memorial Day in Northwest Indiana

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summers along the South Shore, but it's also a time to honor the men and women who have died while serving our country. Below are some Memorial Day ceremonies happening throughout Northwest Indiana as well as businesses offering discounts for active military personnel and veterans of armed services to say, ‘thank you!’
INDIANA STATE
Politics
Elkhart County Dairy Farm Finds Niche

Crystal Springs Creamery in Osceola sits where a paved road ends and a gravel path begins. It’s not far from where the urban bustle of Elkhart County and St. Joseph County speeds by. It’s there where dairy farmer Tim Martin and his family developed an idyllic farmstead and dairy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Express Air Coach to Launch New Michigan City to O’Hare Shuttle Service

In Michigan City, a new opportunity soon to get a ride to the airport. Express Air Coach (EAC) announced Thursday it will begin offering shuttle service from Michigan City to O’Hare beginning May 27th. The Lafayette-based company currently offers daily service to O’Hare from Hammond and Portage and has been providing shuttle service to O’Hare from Purdue West Lafayette for 17 years. Express Air Coach President Paul Davis said the Michigan City location extends their recent additions into Northwest Indiana and is a great fit to their operational footprint. The pick-up point in Michigan City will be at the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau on South Franklin Street.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Pattricia Marie “Patt” Axley

Memorial Mass for Pattricia Marie “Patt” Axley, 84, of Schererville, formerly of Winamac, will be Friday, May 27 at 2 p.m. ET at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pulaski, with visitation there from noon ET until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made in the form of Mass Intentions. The Frain Mortuary in Winamac is in charge of arrangements.
WINAMAC, IN
Motorcyclist dies in Friday night crash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A motorcyclist died in a Friday night crash on the city’s southeast side. Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Oxford Street and Bueter Drive at 9:01 p.m. on a report of a crash with injuries involving an SUV and a motorcycle. Officers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Starke County Economic Development Foundation Requests Funds for Upcoming Projects

Starke County Economic Development Foundation Executive Director Lisa Dan asked the commissioners and council this week for funding for several upcoming projects. When negotiating the contract with the Starke County Economic Development Foundation earlier this year, the government leaders set aside $40,000 that can be used by the Foundation or the SCILL Center for specific economic development initiatives.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Starke County Sheriff’s Office

05/09/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of U.S. 421and W.White Street in San Pierre. A car had gone into a ditch. 05/09/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of U.S. 421 and State Road 10 in San Pierre. A semi reportedly rear-ended a pickup.
STARKE COUNTY, IN

