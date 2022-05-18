Marshall County, Starke County Combined Bands to Play in Indy 500 Parade

Donnie Loyce Schaefer, age 89, of Knox, formerly of Three Oaks, Michigan, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family, on Friday, May 20, 2022. Loyce was born on July 16, 1932 in Gladewater, Texas to S.P. Collins and Donnie L. Furlow Collins. Loyce loved to read books and had volunteered for many years at the Three Oaks Township Public Library helping them make the move into the E.K. Warren building, on September 19, 2004 she was recognized by the Governor, Twenty-First District Senator and Seventy-Eighth District State Representative and the entire Ninety-Second Legislature of the State of Michigan for her outstanding community service in and around Three Oaks. Once she moved to Knox, she made trips to the Schricker Public Library nearly every day. Loyce loved cats and always kept a special place in her heart for her beloved Siami. She was also a proud Texan, and always enjoyed talking about her home state and prominently flew the State Flag of Texas at every home she ever lived in (no matter what state it was located in) and she never owned single car that didn’t have a ”Proud Texan” bumper sticker. She was a loyal friend to everyone she met and always made it a point to stay in touch, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be truly missed by all that knew her. On July 31, 1953, in Canyon, Texas, she married her husband Carl F. Schaefer, he survives. Also surviving are her daughter, D. Lori Smith (Mark) of Culver, her grandson, Hunter Smith (Tia) of Knox, her granddaughter, Harper Smith of Culver, and her great granddaughter, Elise Smith of Knox.

THREE OAKS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO