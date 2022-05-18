ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Saudi Arabia's wealth fund takes 5% Nintendo stake

By Sam Nussey
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkPjV_0fhzdXsC00

TOKYO/DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has taken a 5.01% stake in Nintendo Co Ltd as the sovereign wealth fund increases its exposure to the Japanese video gaming industry.

The investment in the Kyoto-based group company was made for investment purposes, a filing said, and comes as PIF has also taken stakes in video game companies Nexon, Capcom and Koei Tecmo.

PIF, which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is an anchor investor in SoftBank Group Corp’s $100 billion Vision Fund but also invests independently as part of the prince’s plans to transform the country’s economy.

The sovereign wealth fund, which manages more than $600 billion, took a stake in Activision Blizzard, the “Call of Duty” publisher which Microsoft said in January it would buy.

PIF has launched its own video game and e-sports company, Savvy Gaming.

Nintendo, which this month announced a 10-1 stock split in an appeal to retail investors, is forecasting a second year of sales decline for its Switch console amid component shortages.

Nintendo’s shares have gained 10.5% this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Saudi, Egypt fall as markets reopen after weekend; Qatar edges up

May 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market fell for a second consecutive session on Sunday, under pressure from lower banking and petrochem shares, while Qatar rebounded after falling more than 2% in the previous session. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) dropped 0.8%, extending Thursday's losses, with Saudi National Bank...
MARKETS
Reuters

HSBC suspends banker after climate risk comments, Financial Times reports

May 22 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) has suspended its head of responsible investing pending an internal investigation after he said central bank policymakers and other global authorities are exaggerating the financial risks of climate change, the Financial Times reported on Sunday citing people with knowledge of the process. HSBC...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Investment Fund#Softbank Group#Nintendo Co Ltd#Japanese#Pif#Koei Tecmo#Crown#Softbank Group Corp#Vision Fund#Savvy Gaming
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Capcom
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Saudi crown prince signals family unity as succession looms

RIYADH, May 19 (Reuters) - An unlikely royal joined a Saudi delegation to the UAE this week, and readers of the Kingdom's political landscape are viewing the move as a message of family unity from its de facto ruler after fractious years spent building his power base. Prince Abdulaziz bin...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Russia makes early debt payment dash to dodge default

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia rushed forward two payments on its international debt on Friday in its latest attempt to stave off a default that has looked on cards since its invasion of Ukraine. A week before the interest payments are due and just five days before a key...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Swiss Re, UBS among founding buyers in carbon removal scheme

LONDON (Reuters) - Insurance firm Swiss Re and banking giant UBS are among five founding buyers of credits from a scheme set up by a Swiss company to drive down the cost of taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. Even with pledges of huge reductions in emissions, many scientists...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Chile accepts IMF $3.5 billion credit line

(Adds central bank comments) May 20 (Reuters) - Chile on Friday accepted a short-term liquidity line (SLL) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of around $3.5 billion, aiming to support the South American country’s economy as it rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Chilean authorities also notified the IMF that...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah among top gainers

May 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 128.110 127.8 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3807 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.698 29.769 +0.24 Korean won 1269.700 1277.7 +0.63 Baht 34.485 34.42 -0.19 Peso 52.350 52.25 -0.19 Rupiah 14660.000 14730 +0.48 Rupee 77.725 77.725 0.00 Ringgit 4.394 4.4025 +0.19 Yuan 6.731 6.7107 -0.30 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 128.110 115.08 -10.17 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3490 -2.38 Taiwan dlr 29.698 27.676 -6.81 Korean won 1269.700 1188.60 -6.39 Baht 34.485 33.39 -3.18 Peso 52.350 50.99 -2.60 Rupiah 14660.000 14250 -2.80 Rupee 77.725 74.33 -4.37 Ringgit 4.394 4.1640 -5.23 Yuan 6.731 6.3550 -5.58 (Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware

May 22 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) is in talks to acquire cloud service provider VMware Inc (VMW.N), people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy