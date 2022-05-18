ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Shannon, PA

Man accused of interfering with voting, hurting police officer at Castle Shannon polling place

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A local man is accused of yelling, filming voters, causing disruptions and intimidating poll workers at a Castle Shannon precinct yesterday.

Police were called to the Castle Shannon Library around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident was highly unusual. In all my years of policing, I haven’t had any incidents at a polling place. This is just unfortunate,” said Castle Shannon Police Chief Ken Truver.

Truver said 57-year-old David Huff was yelling, filming voters, causing disruptions, and intimidating poll workers after casting his vote, but he could not tell us why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QT2Cb_0fhzdDSu00
WPXI - David Huff David Huff, 57, is accused of yelling, filming voters, causing disruptions and intimidating poll workers at a Castle Shannon precinct on May 17, 2022. (Allegheny County Jail)

Poll workers and then police officers asked huff to leave the voting precinct numerous times.

After ignoring their requests, officers tried to arrest Huff — but he allegedly refused to cooperate.

One officer was cut on her wrist trying to handcuff him.

Huff allegedly body-slammed another officer into the side of this police car — creating this dent — before he was put in the back of the car.

“Everybody did everything they could to deescalate and make this thing resolve peacefully. Unfortunately, it didn’t occur,” Truver said.

Huff is charged with aggravated assault, election interference, resisting arrest and more.

As of his arraignment, he was unable to post $5,000 bail and is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Huff is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 31.

