PHOTOS: See Reed City seniors receive their diplomas

REED CITY – Addy Gray came up huge in the batter’s box and on the mound to spark Evart to first-place softball honors in Saturday’s Reed City Cross Roads Invitational. In the title game against Ludington, a 1-0 Evart win, the Wildcats took the lead the top of the seventh on Gray’s RBI double. She got out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh when Ludington had runners on first and third with no outs. Gray struck out the next three batters.

EVART, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO