ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Red Beard Jerky Company planning launch at The Yellow Window

By Olivia Fellows
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For Michiganders who love jerky, there soon will be a new place to get their cravings...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
State
Florida State
Big Rapids, MI
Business
The Pioneer

Good afternoon, subscribers

Utility upgade construction has begun as part of the Hemlock Park Improvement Project. Once completed, Phase I will begin, which will include installation of pickleball, basketball and tennis courts, along with a kayak launch. (Pioneer photos/Olivia Fellows)
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snacks#Beef Jerky#Snack Food#Red Beard Jerky Company#The Yellow Window#Michiganders#Wybr Big Rapids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Pioneer

Wheatlake Wellness Walk & 5K set for May 21

BIG RAPIDS — Runners, walkers and cancer fighters of all ages will once again lace up their sneakers for an in-person Wheatlake Wellness Walk & 5K on Saturday, May 21. The race/walk will start and end near the Big Rapids Bandshell behind the middle school in Big Rapids. New this year, the 5K route will now head north into Northend Riverside Park and participants will enjoy scenic views along the Big Rapids Riverwalk.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
611
Followers
953
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy