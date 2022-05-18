ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Family-friendly hikes without climbing a mountain

By Justin Pazera
ABC 15 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — David Olson knows the trail system in Phoenix. He's been a park ranger for years. "We all know about the main popular trails but there is so many other trails that are out there," said Olson. In the city of Phoenix alone, there are more than...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Explosion at central Phoenix scrapyard

"We don't have anything": family loses their home, two dogs and everything inside to fire. “God allowed us to keep on going,” Andres Cortes said. And that’s what he and his wife Hilda plan to do, even if, in many ways, it feels like they are starting over. “They have to start from zero,” niece Jinay Diaz said. “Everything they have right now is the clothes they’re wearing. They were donated, actually.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Jerome mining camp was once “The wickedest town in the West”

JEROME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The historic mining town of Jerome, in Yavapai County, sits perched on the side of Cleopatra Hill where some of the richest copper ore was pulled from the earth. Ancient dwellers knew the area’s rich colorful copper-bearing minerals. The Hohokam lived and farmed in the area. Conquistadors searching for cities of gold noted rich copper ore when they explored the area in 1585. But their quest was for gold, not copper, and they moved on.
JEROME, AZ
idesignarch.com

Rustic Mediterranean Style Dream Villa in Paradise Valley

Old World authenticity and modern finishes are blended together in this elegant Italian style villa in Paradise Valley, Arizona. The resort-like estate is a sanctuary with a mountain backdrop designed for indoor-outdoor living. This custom home by Oz Architects and built by Desert Star Construction, is inspired by rustic Mediterranean...
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Fountain Hills, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
12news.com

'Just larger than life': Community remembers Arizona country star Duane Moore

MESA, Ariz — "Larger than life." That's how the Arizona community is remembering legendary country-rock singer Duane Moore. Moore created the Mogollon Band in Heber-Overgaard back in 1979 and it's been an Arizona favorite ever since. Moore, 58, died unexpectedly while mowing the lawn on April 28. His girlfriend...
MESA, AZ
oucampus.org

1750 E Bell Rd.

Second Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Located near everything; Pool, Laundry, Mailboxes & Your Assigned Covered Parking.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Businesses at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon be fined if they’re not open

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Shops and restaurants at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon face penalties if they’re not open. Arizona’s Family has learned businesses are being told they have to return to contracted hours by June 1 or face fines. Airport officials say inspectors will be going around the terminals to see if businesses are open during hours that were agreed upon. They’ll also use cameras to see if lights are on or off.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lookout Mountain#Parks And Recreation#Big Mountain
Eater

9 Dog-Friendly Restaurant Patios to Visit in Phoenix

Love going out to eat, but hate leaving your furry friend at home? With this lineup of dog loving restaurants and bars serves up some of the top cuisine that the Phoenix metro area has to offer, so you won’t have to choose between quality time with your pets and a great meal. From breweries with pup-friendly events to breakfast restaurants ready to serve your dog a biscuit, these are Phoenix’s most dog-friendly restaurant patios.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Family of five loses home and two dogs in devastating fire

PHOENIX — A fire destroyed two homes, leaving two people injured, and two families with nothing on Friday. This happened near Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue. The Cortes family was one of two families that lost everything. Tears were running down Ingrid Cortes' face as she recounted how...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Phoenix

(Stacker) -- There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
AZFamily

Phoenix nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs from euthanasia in shelters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Each year, thousands of dogs in Arizona shelters are sadly euthanized, but one Phoenix woman wants to change that statistic one pup at a time. Renee Haberl founded the nonprofit foundation Paws 4 A Cause, dedicated to helping dogs all around the Valley. Haberl started the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Study: Among States That Love to Hate the Rich, Arizona Is No. 1

If you live in one of metro Phoenix’s posh neighborhoods like North Scottsdale or Fountain Hills, chances are you have a taste for ritzy spas, well-manicured fairways, upscale shops, and sumptuous restaurants. And chances are, a whole lot of your neighbors hate you. A recent study found that Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Going up north? How about a shopping spree at Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village

Tlaquepaque Arts And Shopping Village is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Your unforgettable Sedona experience must include spending time at internationally renowned Tlaquepaque (pronounced T-la-keh-pah-keh), Sedona Arizona's Arts & Crafts Village, on of the best things to do in Sedona. Nestled beneath the shade of the sycamores on the banks of beautiful Oak Creek in Sedona, Tlaquepaque is the most distinctive Sedona shopping experience to be found in the Southwest. Authentically fashioned after a traditional Mexican village, Tlaquepaque, meaning the "best of everything," has been a Sedona landmark since the 1970's. Its vine covered stucco walls, cobble-stoned walkways and magnificent arched entryways give you the feeling that Tlaquepaque has been here for centuries. Tasteful galleries and unique shops live in harmony with its lush natural environment where giant sycamore trees stand in testimony to the care taken in preserving the timeless beauty of the Tlaquepaque grounds. It would be hard to find more beautiful surroundings anywhere to create a shopping experience like no other.
SEDONA, AZ
Glendale Star

Glendale’s water supply threatened

Arizona and other Western states that take water from the lower Colorado River for cities and farms were hoping for a good season of rain and snow this winter to keep water levels in the river’s reservoirs above dangerously low levels. Instead, they got another bad year. Recently, Glendale...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Higher interest rates impacting Phoenix housing market

The Casa Grande Police Department took to Facebook to post about the ordeal, asking people to keep Deutz in their thoughts. Arizona moms pushing to save lives after spike in teen suicides. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. With at least six teen suicides at Valley high schools over the last...
CASA GRANDE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy