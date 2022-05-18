ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK ‘open’ to international tribunal trying Putin over Ukraine war – Truss

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05eTzo_0fhzb8Cw00

The Foreign Secretary has said the UK is open to the idea of an international criminal tribunal trying Vladimir Putin and other Russian leaders over the war in Ukraine.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (Pace) has called on all its member states, including Britain, to “urgently” set up an ad-hoc tribunal, with a mandate to “investigate and prosecute the crime of aggression allegedly committed by the political and military leadership of the Russian Federation”.

The assembly has proposed the tribunal should be based in Strasbourg, in view of “possible synergies” with the European Court of Human Rights.

It should have the power to issue international arrest warrants and should not be limited by state immunity or the immunity of heads of state and government, or other state officials, it said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZZLy_0fhzb8Cw00
The Foreign Secretary has said the UK is open to the idea of an international criminal tribunal trying Vladimir Putin and other Russian leaders over the war in Ukraine (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

The UK is already supporting a separate International Criminal Court (ICC) probe into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Asked on Times Radio by the Ukrainian MP Alexey Goncharenko if Britain would back the assembly’s proposal for a tribunal, Liz Truss said: “Well, we are very clear that Putin and all of those who’ve been behind the appalling war crimes that are being committed in Ukraine need to be held to account, and we’re working very closely with the ICC.

“We’ve sent support into Ukraine to help collect evidence, from witness statements to video evidence.

“I’ve talked to the Ukrainian government about this idea of a tribunal.

“We are open to the idea of a tribunal, we’re currently considering it, but what we want is the most effective way of prosecuting those people who have committed these appalling war crimes including rape, sexual violence, the indiscriminate targeting of civilians.

“If the tribunal will help to do that, then the UK is definitely considering supporting it.”

We are open to the idea of a tribunal, we’re currently considering it

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he looks forward to welcoming Finland and Sweden into Nato “very soon”.

Responding to the news that the alliance has received applications from both countries, Mr Johnson hailed a “historic day” for Nato and the world.

He tweeted: “Not long ago nobody would have predicted this step, but Putin’s appalling ambitions have transformed the geopolitical contours of our continent.

“I look forward to welcoming Finland and Sweden into the @NATO family very soon.”

Ms Truss also said the UK is looking into how Russian assets could be used to contribute to the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the conflict.

“We need a new Marshall Plan to rebuild Ukraine,” she said.

“In fact, we’ve just been discussing this at the G7 meeting that I had with my colleagues from around the world.

“We are looking at what we can do to use Russian assets to help pay for this.”

Addressing Mr Goncharenko on Times Radio, she added: “It will also, in my view, need wider contributions too.

“Ukraine has been on the front line, not just fighting for your country in an incredibly brave way, but also standing up for freedom and democracy and European security.

“So we will, of course, work to make sure that Russia has to contribute to the rebuilding of Ukraine.

“But we will also look at what else can be done.

“The vitally important point is that Ukraine is rebuilt after the appalling devastation that’s been visited on the country.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russian forces ‘take full control of Mariupol steel plant’

Russian forces have taken full control of the steel plant in Mariupol that was the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the city, Moscow’s defence minister said. The seizure marks the end of a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of Mariupol to ruins and left more than 20,000 people feared dead.
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War Crimes#Russian#The Council Of Europe#Times Radio#Ukrainian
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy