No Injuries in Gibson County Shooting Incident

The Knox County Public Library will close for one day on June second for a planned staff training. The training session will happen that day at the Vincennes Fortnightly Club. The training will feature author Ryan Dowd. Dowd’s book is the “Librarian’s Guide to Homelessness.” The session will help librarians with referrals to the new crisis center in the Bloebaum-Fuller Annex. The center is designed to help those in need; it is supported both by the Library and the United Way of Knox County.

