No Injuries in Gibson County Shooting Incident

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man on Kidnapping and other charges Thursday concerning an incident Wednesday in which a call was received about a kidnapping and a gunshot that had been fired from a vehicle. A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle and a chase ensued, but the pursuit...
Five teens were injured this afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on U-S 50 between Vincennes and Wheatland. The accident happened when a vehicle driven by a 17 year-old driver was westbound on U-S 50. The vehicle crossed the median, spun in the opposite lanes, rolled over at least once, and came to rest in the median. At least two of the five occupants were thrown from the vehicle.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for whoever ran their car into a pole barn. The crash happened around 8 o’clock Thursday morning on North 550 East near Francisco. The accident left plenty of damage to the barn. If you know anything, Deputy Loesch at 812-385-3496.
A planned set of Knox County Dumpster Days has been canceled. The word comes from Knox County Commissioner T-J Brink. Bring made the announcement on his Commissioner campaign’s Facebook page. Brink pointed to funding issues as the cause for the cancellation.
Parts of Knox County and Wabash County, Illinois were affected by a tornado first reported in Illinois. National Weather Service forecaster Randy Bowers says the weather event was confirmed to be a tornado first in Mt. Carmel. The tornadic storm was then spotted along the White River between Knox and Gibson Counties, before moving into Decker. The storm left damage in the Decker area, but Bowers isn’t sure if it was a tornado by the time it struck Decker.
The Knox County Commissioners, and various dignitaries held groundbreaking today for the expansion of the Knox County Jail. The long-awaited project got its official kickoff in a ceremony at the current Jail facility on Old Decker Road. The 36-million dollar facility will be paid for in large part by a...
The Lawrence County Illinois Board has approved the removal of a member of the Lawrence County Health Department Board. The action followed an alleged act of misconduct. After an executive session to discuss the issue, the Board publicly announced the removal. At the same public session, Lawrence County Board members named Tanna McCullough to fill the vacant place on the Health Department Board.
The City of Vincennes is looking forward to adding more housing inside the City limits. The housing push comes from a recent survey detailing the housing need in Vincennes and Knox County. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says several developers are building houses to help fill the need. Mayor Yochum points...
The Knox County Public Library will close for one day on June second for a planned staff training. The training session will happen that day at the Vincennes Fortnightly Club. The training will feature author Ryan Dowd. Dowd’s book is the “Librarian’s Guide to Homelessness.” The session will help librarians with referrals to the new crisis center in the Bloebaum-Fuller Annex. The center is designed to help those in need; it is supported both by the Library and the United Way of Knox County.
The Knox County Community Foundation has announced its roster of scholarship winners for this school year. The scholarship awards are presented from various donors; they total $28,500 for this year. The winners were honored during the Foundation’s annual Awards Breakfast on May fourth. Eleven different students received Foundation-based scholarships...
