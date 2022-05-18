ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Inside Paris & Tyson Fury’s romance – with no sex before marriage, 6 kids, millions in the bank & lavish romantic breaks

By Becky Pemberton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHJTO_0fhzZf3I00

TYSON Fury has it all - world champion titles, six kids and a beautiful wife by his side.

Childhood sweethearts Tyson and Paris are one of the most beloved in the sporting industry, and their relationship dates back to their teens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxU8P_0fhzZf3I00
Tyson and Paris Fury are childhood sweethearts and he was her first boyfriend Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12clzX_0fhzZf3I00
Lovebirds Paris and Tyson have six kids together

Here’s how the lovebirds met, and the story behind their glamorous lives together...

Childhood sweethearts

Paris met Fury when she was just 15 at a mutual friend's wedding.

However, it wasn't until a year later, when their paths crossed again on a night out in Doncaster for her 16th birthday, that they began dating.

Paris explained: "He was my first boyfriend as I was not allowed a boyfriend until the age of 16. He is the only boyfriend I have had.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4feAyE_0fhzZf3I00
Tyson Fury met Paris when she was 15 Credit: Refer to Caption
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ddm6G_0fhzZf3I00
Behind the glamorous Instagram account and swanky events, Paris is a supermum of six Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQTtY_0fhzZf3I00
Paris has supported Tyson through drug abuse and held the family together Credit: Instagram

“Tyson would train in boxing during the week and then come and see me at the weekend. I would always be so excited at the thought of seeing him.”

In 2008, they tied the knot in front of 400 guests and slept together for the first time on the night of their wedding.

"Even after we got engaged, Tyson would sleep in a caravan in the yard of my parents’ home, while I slept inside the house," she once revealed.

"We didn’t sleep together until after we got married. That is the traveller’s way."

Jet-set lifestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11AAXv_0fhzZf3I00
With regular holidays in Marbella in their luxury mansion believed to worth around £6million, the Furys know how to celebrate Credit: Refer to Caption
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27H6fv_0fhzZf3I00
Paris and Tyson enjoying time on a yacht in Cannes Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPO8R_0fhzZf3I00
Paris and Tyson tuck into a lavish spread on a ay Credit: instagram

Lucky Paris gets to frequently jet around the world with her hot-shot hubby, diligently watching each and every one of his boxing matches from beside the ring.

She and the kids frequently fly to far-flung destinations like LA and Las Vegas to accompany Tyson to his fights.

The whole family makes the most of the trips abroad, squeezing in everything from shopping sprees on notoriously posh shopping hotspot Rodeo Drive to days out at Disney World.

And that's not all - the couple also enjoy taking luxurious holidays together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12eniG_0fhzZf3I00
Holidays in amazing destinations are important to the Furys Credit: Getty

The couple have flown to Prague and posed in front of Le Palais Art Hotel, where luxury suites start at £436-a-night.

However, in the past the blonde beauty has been banned from spending time with her beau ahead of his fights.

Prior to Tyson's previous huge rematch against Deontay Wilder, Paris told IFL TV reporters she was banned from his Las Vegas accommodation.

She said: “I’ve been barred from the house. I don’t quite understand.

“The boys are all there and they’ve all said it’s a serious fight.

“But I don’t think they realise that I’ve been here for 11 years and I understand all the rules and regulations of nights before fights, so I’m just going along with it."

Baby woes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJUQX_0fhzZf3I00
Paris and Tyson have made no secret of their desire to have a big family, and are aiming for 10 or 11 children
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sx2OF_0fhzZf3I00
In 2014, they tragically lost a baby when Paris was five months pregnant with their third child, and she was forced to endure a stillbirth Credit: Getty

The couple have made no secret of their desire to have a big family, with Tyson declaring they want 11 children.

In her book, Love and Fury: The Magic and Mayhem of Life with Tyson, Paris said: "Tyson and I had always intended to carry on the great Traveller tradition and have a big family: three children at the very least, we’d say to each other, maybe even ten if we were lucky."

While they've so far been blessed with numerous beautiful children, they have experienced heartbreak on their pregnancy journey.

In 2014, they tragically lost a baby when Paris was five months pregnant with their third child, and she was forced to endure a stillbirth.

And it wasn’t the only tragedy they have suffered.

While Tyson managed to resume his career, just days before his comeback fight against Sefer Seferi in 2018, Paris had another miscarriage.

Fearing it would impact her husband in the ring, or have an effect on his mental health, she decided not to tell him until after the fight.

She said: “I was about eight weeks pregnant.

“Then on the day of the fight I knew I’d lost our baby.

“I didn’t mention it to Tyson before he went in the ring."

Swanky romantic gifts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSbgE_0fhzZf3I00
The boxing Wag enjoys living a luxury lifestyle Credit: parisfury1/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQnsU_0fhzZf3I00
Tyson often showers his wife with romantic gifts Credit: Instagram

Paris is showered with gifts by her millionaire husband.

The professional fighter has previously gifted his doting wife with a Givenchy denim jacket, purchased in Marbella's Puerto Banus while the two were holidaying together.

Romantic Tyson also splashed out on a pair of bright pink Saint Laurent Tribute platform sandals, worth £700, and baby pink Christian Louboutin Very Prive pumps, £595, for his lucky lady.

Both Paris and Tyson came from humble beginnings. Paris was raised as a traveller in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, while Tyson had a similar upbringing in Wythenshaw, Manchester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eDQyR_0fhzZf3I00
Like Tyson, Paris is proud of her traveller roots Credit: PA:Press Association

Before they struck rich, Tyson popped the question with a plastic engagement ring while saving up for the real thing.

Speaking in footage aired for his Gypsy King documentary, Tyson explained, "It took me three years to save up to get married."

We previously took a look inside Tyson and Paris' kids' incredible designer wardrobes with Louis Vuitton bags and head-to-toe Givenchy.

Proud mama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vwOs_0fhzZf3I00
The couple have six children, Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Tyson Fury II, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonis Amaziah and baby Athena
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJsHs_0fhzZf3I00
Family means everything to Paris, who believes her children should grow up like she did Credit: parisfury1/Instagram

Paris and Tyson have six children together; Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Tyson Fury II, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonis Amaziah and baby Athena.

Despite Tyson being the highest-paid fighter of 2020 with £46million earned and a reported wealth of £70m, the family live in a modest £550,000 home in Morecambe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WthlO_0fhzZf3I00
Paris and her hubby live in a modest £550,000 home in Morecambe, despite his reported £70m wealth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nt5j7_0fhzZf3I00
Tyson and Paris welcomed their sixth child last year Credit: Getty Images - Getty

He has previously admitted that he does not care for fame or fortune.

The Fury family also owns an enormous mansion in Marbella. Although the price of the pad is unknown, properties of a similar size in the popular Spanish holiday destination go for around £6million.

The palatial Spanish property is an architectural sight to behold, featuring huge stone columns, a huge courtyard, fountains and more.

Loyal partner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Te6cy_0fhzZf3I00
When Tyson Fury suffered with mental issues and was abusing alcohol and rugs, Paris admitted she contemplated leaving him Credit: parisfury1/Instagram

In 2016, Fury's mental health issues, cocaine and alcohol abuse, and intolerable mood swings threatened their seemingly unbreakable marriage.

On occasion, Paris would even contemplate leaving - packing her bags and getting into her car.

However, she'd just stop herself - admitting she couldn't leave Tyson to "crash and burn".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30u501_0fhzZf3I00
Paris believes she won't be changed by having lots of money Credit: Instagram @parisfury1

“I wanted to leave every day. Every day I used to cry and break down and think ‘I can’t deal with this’," she revealed.

“I literally packed the car and the kids a few times.

“I’d think ‘how can I leave?’. If you truly love someone you’re not going to leave them to crash and burn.”

Paris stood by her man as he battled his demons, before he rose again like a phoenix from the flames.

TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
