HOUSTON – Texans and Texas businesses can save on certain water- and energy-efficient products from May 28-30 for the sales tax holidays. “Anyone who’s lived through a Texas summer knows triple-digit temperatures, outdated water systems and inefficient appliances can put a strain on our water supplies and power grids,” Hegar said. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO