On the heels of our very successful town hall meeting last week in Pontiac, a bipartisan group of legislators from around the area is calling on House and Senate oversight committees to hold hearings into the status of the Pontiac Correctional Center and the Department of Corrections’ (IDOC) refusal to answer questions from legislators and the public. We wrote to the chairwomen of the Senate Judiciary Committee and House Appropriations-Public Safety Committee to ask them to convene a joint hearing of the two committees to get answers from IDOC.

PONTIAC, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO