Winter Storm Watch issued for Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 17:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to four inches. * WHERE....Wet Mountains, northern Sangre De Cristo mountains above 11000 feet, Fremont and Huerfano counties. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of poor visibility under the heavier snow bands. Additional snow loading may break tree limbs.

