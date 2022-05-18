L&C Commencement is tonight

Jerry D. Barton, 81, passed away at 9:56pm on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on July 24, 1940, in Roxana, the son of the late Percy and Lela (Meador) Barton. He married the former Shirley Ann Carr on February 18, 1961, in South Roxana, and she survives. Other survivors include three sons and daughters in law: Joe and Brooke Barton of St. Charles, Missouri, Tim and Theresa Barton of Bethalto, Mike and Becky Barton of Roxana, eight grandchildren: Ashley and Brian Martinez, Thom Barton, Timmy Barton, Jacob Barton, Tony Barton, Joshua (Becca) Barton, Avery Barton, Ansley Barton, six great grandchildren: Chloe, Eden “Reese”, Graeme, Hayden, Foster, Elsie, an expectant great granddaughter, his step grandchildren: Zach, Abby (Ricky), Austin (Katie), Cierra (Kyle), his step great grandchildren, Kali, Finnley, Amelia, Phoenix, Lincoln, Kai, an expectant step great grandchild, a brother and sister in law: Fred and Jan Barton of Roxana, and many other extended family and friends.

