Madison County, IL

MCT Summer Youth Pass program to begin

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Madison County Transit Summer Youth Pass program is back. Kids Kindergarten through 12th grade (age 18 and under) will have the opportunity to ride MCT buses...

YWCA Girls Circle seeks summer participants

The YWCA of Southwestern Illinois is inviting parents and guardians to sign-up girls between the ages of 10 and 13 for its no-cost “Girls Circle” program this summer in Alton. The program places emphasis on generating, re-establishing, and continuing healthy relationships. YWCA executive director Dorothy Hummel tells The...
ALTON, IL
Godfrey recognized as a good place to retire

Finance website GoBankingRates.com has come out with a list of 15 cheap and beautiful places to retire, and one of the towns in the Riverbend has made the list. Godfrey is the only city on the list from Illinois. There are several cities from the south and southeastern United States on the list.
GODFREY, IL
Confluence Tower reopens for season

The Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower has reopened for the season. Visitors take an elevator to three different platforms set at 50 feet, 100 feet and 150 feet above ground. From the top you can see downtown St. Louis to the south and Alton and the Clark Bridge to the north.
ALTON, IL
Marquette Catholic Auction sets fundraising record

Alton, IL - The Marquette Catholic Explorers Club Gala and Auction, held March 26, set a record with a profit of $126,890. The annual event started in the early 1990’s. “The auction dinner is a very important event for us. On behalf of our students I want to express our appreciation for the great support we received from our parents, alumni, and the Marquette community. I want to thank all the parents in the Explorers Club who helped make the auction such a success”, said Tim Harmon, Principal. “I’m already looking forward to next year’s event.”
ALTON, IL
Republicans to rally in Edwardsville Saturday

Republicans in Madison County will rally today (Saturday) in Edwardsville. A number of the candidates for Illinois governor are expected to attend the event this afternoon hosted by the Madison County Republican Central Committee, along with a handful of local candidates. The event is scheduled for 2-4pm at the American Legion on Highway 157 in Edwardsville.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Tourism officials discuss the future of tourism and conventions

Illinois tourism officials have convened onto Springfield this week to discuss the state of the industry and the plan moving forward. The Illinois Council of Convention & Visitor Bureaus (ICCVB) represents 37 local destination organizations and 250 industry professionals from around Illinois that drive the state’s visitor economy. This...
ILLINOIS STATE
Robert E. Lyons

Robert E. Lyons, 92, died at 7:35PM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home in Godfrey, IL. Born in Alton, IL May 16, 1930, son of Earl and Margaret (Lucker) Lyons. He graduated from S.S. Peter and Paul Grade School in 1944 and Marquette Catholic High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955, stationed 2 ½ years in Japan and Korea working as an Electronics maintenance man.
ALTON, IL
J. Thomas Bonnell Jr

J. Thomas Bonnell Jr., age 94, of Godfrey, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Evelyn's House in Missouri. He was born October 24, 1927, in Godfrey, the son of Jesse and Dora (Harper) Bonnell Sr. Thomas married the love of his life, Jean C. Weld on June 8, 1951 at Evangelical and Reformed Church in Alton, and she survives. The couple celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2021. Thomas was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
GODFREY, IL
Call put out for Vintage Voices auditions

Vintage Voices returns for its 21st season this fall, and auditions for actors will take place Saturday June 25. The event consists of tours held in the Alton Cemetery with actors in period costumes telling the story of Altonians who have shaped the area’s history. Auditions will be held to cast the roles of nine characters in a variety of ages, gender, and race.
ALTON, IL
Dominic J. Schandler

Dominic J. Schandler, 74, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 3:45 am at his home with his family by his side. He was born in St. Louis, MO on March 12, 1948, the son of August J. and Lillian L. (Tosto) Schandler. In 1970 in Missouri Dominic married Mariann Willman. She preceded him in death on March 10, 2017.
BETHALTO, IL
Roy G. Shirrell

Roy G. Shirrell graduated to his heavenly rewards at his home on May 13, 2022, with his wife, Frances at his side as well as his children, Tom Shirrell, Jamie (son-in-law, Jamie) Hipolito and Joedy (son-in-law, Kyle) Basden at the age of 75 years, 5 months and 28 days. Roy...
ALTON, IL
Jerry D. Barton

Jerry D. Barton, 81, passed away at 9:56pm on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on July 24, 1940, in Roxana, the son of the late Percy and Lela (Meador) Barton. He married the former Shirley Ann Carr on February 18, 1961, in South Roxana, and she survives. Other survivors include three sons and daughters in law: Joe and Brooke Barton of St. Charles, Missouri, Tim and Theresa Barton of Bethalto, Mike and Becky Barton of Roxana, eight grandchildren: Ashley and Brian Martinez, Thom Barton, Timmy Barton, Jacob Barton, Tony Barton, Joshua (Becca) Barton, Avery Barton, Ansley Barton, six great grandchildren: Chloe, Eden “Reese”, Graeme, Hayden, Foster, Elsie, an expectant great granddaughter, his step grandchildren: Zach, Abby (Ricky), Austin (Katie), Cierra (Kyle), his step great grandchildren, Kali, Finnley, Amelia, Phoenix, Lincoln, Kai, an expectant step great grandchild, a brother and sister in law: Fred and Jan Barton of Roxana, and many other extended family and friends.
ROXANA, IL
Missouri man killed in Edwardsville crash

The Madison County Coroner says a 78-year-old Missouri man died after being thrown from his vehicle in Edwardsville this (Friday) morning. Paul W. Wisdom of Park Hills was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:17am. The crash was not witnessed but discovered by a passerby about a half-hour earlier. The...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Sheriff’s candidate says he’ll reject pension if elected

Jeff Larner, a Republican candidate for Madison County Sheriff, says if he is elected, he will not take a state-funded pension. Larner will be facing off against Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff, Major Jeff Connor in the June 28 primary. The Sheriff’s office will be up for grabs as long-time...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Carlinville man dead in apparent hit and run

The Carlinville Police Department is looking for the public's help in finding the driver in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene of the crime at 7:11am to find a man lying in a puddle in the roadway in the 1,100 block of Sumner Street. Attempts to revive 40-year-old Montaez Walton were unsuccessful.
CARLINVILLE, IL

