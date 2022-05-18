Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County...alerts.weather.gov
