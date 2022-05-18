ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
Gainers

  • Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI rose 47.2% to $7.02 in pre-market trading after jumping around 19% on Tuesday. DecisionPoint Systems recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.7% year-on-year to $19.7 million.
  • National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI rose 26.2% to $1.83 in pre-market trading. National CineMedia’s 13G Filing from AMC Entertainment showed a new 6.8% stake in the company.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI rose 18% to $0.7080 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Tuesday. The company announced plans to offer new bundled robotic disinfection services in Mainland China.
  • DLocal Limited DLO rose 13.6% to $21.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY shares rose 13.2% to $0.40 in pre-market trading. Enjoy Technology shares dipped around 53% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX rose 12.5% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Tuesday. The company recently reported a rise in quarterly sales.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB CALT rose 10.7% to $16.82 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted Q1 net sales of SEK 49.7 million.
  • Hyzon Motors Inc. HYZN rose 9.6% to $4.33 in pre-market trading. Hyzon Motors recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.03 per share.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. UCL shares rose 9.2% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 7% on Tuesday.
  • Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI rose 8.6% to $0.32 in pre-market trading after receiving approval for additional financing.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc.. VERB rose 8.1% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after jumping around 30% on Tuesday.
  • CTI BioPharma Corp. CTIC rose 6.8% to $4.70 in pre-market trading. CTI BioPharma recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.37 per share.

Losers

  • Doximity, Inc. DOCS shares fell 17.2% to $27.97 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX shares fell 14.4% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $2.0 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares fell 14.2% to $0.61 in pre-market trading after jumping over 14% on Tuesday.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI fell 11.1% to $1.85 in pre-market trading. Rockwell Medical recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.84 per share.
  • Applied UV, Inc. AUVI fell 9.2% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 25% on Tuesday. Applied UV recently announced Inclusion in a multi-million dollar contract offering throughout non-public schools in the State of Washington.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL fell 7.9% to $0.7010 in pre-market trading. Antelope Enterprise recently posted a H2'21 net loss of $3 million.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT fell 7.5% to $0.2220 in pre-market trading.
  • DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT fell 7.4% to $5.23 in pre-market trading. DHT Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.10 per share.

