Read How Lulu's Fashion Lounge Fared In Q1

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
  • Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc LVLU reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 62% year-on-year, to $111.90 million, beating the consensus of $98.78 million.
  • The gross profit increased 70% Y/Y to $52.9 million, and the margin expanded 220 basis points to 47.3%.
  • The operating margin was 2.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 25.8% to $3.3 million.
  • The company held $19.4 million in cash and equivalents as of April 3, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $20.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 84% to $9.9 million.
  • EPS of $0.05 was in line with the consensus.
  • Outlook: Lulus raised FY22 sales guidance to $490 million - $500 million from $480 million - $490 million, versus the consensus of $486.92 million.
  • It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $50 million - $51 million (prior view $48.5 million - $50 million).
  • Price Action: LVLU shares closed higher by 14.73% at $10.05 on Tuesday.

