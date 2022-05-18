St. Louis County declares local state of emergency due to flooding

Bill Congdon and his fellow Crane Lake residents have had their fill of water.

Up to the gills.

However, the end isn't yet in sight.

“We're still looking at as much as another foot,” Congdon said of the Crane Lake water level. “It depends if it rains or not.”

A prolonged spring with weekly snowfalls, frozen/saturated ground coupled with heavy rainfall, has raised lake and river water levels in northern Minnesota to near record levels.

The flooding is endangering homes, resorts, and damaging roads.

Congdon, along with dozens of other Crane Lake and Lake Kabetogama residents, were filling sandbags as fast as they could Tuesday.

“1950 was worse,” Congdon said. “But we're getting close to it. There's a lot of dock damage and a couple houses getting to the point where they're in trouble. The city sewer is also in trouble.”

The bad news is more rain is on the way.

As flooding encompassed large parts of the region, St. Louis County commissioners on Tuesday declared a local state of emergency.

“The declaration puts us in place to reach out to the state and federal governments for assistance,” St. Louis County Commissioner Paul McDonald of Ely said. “At Kabetogama right now, there's about 200 properties affected, including 21 resorts.”

Other area counties have also declared local emergencies.

Flooding issues began about a week ago, according to John Stegmeir, Kabetogama Township board chair.

“Water is coming in faster than it goes up,” Stegmeir said “We've had an emergency here for more than a week. With the flooding, we've been putting out sandbags since last Tuesday. But we don't have enough manpower. The average age of our volunteers is over 60. People have been volunteering, but they can only do so much physically.”

At Crane Lake, dozens of area residents sandbagged Tuesday around homes and resorts, holding out hope that more rain doesn't arrive, Drake Dill, owner of Cabins on Crane said.

“As of yesterday, we were one foot below the 1950 flood peak,” Dill said. “There's a handful of houses and cabins that look like they're on their own island or look like they're a houseboat. If we get more rain, it could go from manageable to significant.”

To help sandbagging efforts, the St. Louis County Public Works Department is delivering sand and other critical items, McDonald said.

“Yesterday, we hauled six to eight truckloads of sand from pits in the area,” McDonald said. “We've ordered another 150,000 sandbags and we brought two more sandbagging machines in. We also have a lot of washed out roads and culverts that have popped. Public Works has really stepped up to the plate.”

Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls helped fill sandbags on Saturday, he said.

“Our volunteers have been tremendous,” Ecklund said. “They were all out in force. The trouble is we don't have enough of them and they all look like me.”

To assist, the International Falls School District has been letting students out of school each day to help with sandbagging, Ecklund said.

“That's pretty cool that they're letting them do their part,” Ecklund said. “I've been working with emergency managers in both counties (Koochiching and St. Louis) and helping facilitate from down here (the state capitol). When we get done on Monday, I'll be back home sandbagging.”

Rivers and lakes are also swollen in other parts of the county, including on the Iron Range and near Island Lake north of Duluth.

The St. Louis River near Skibo on the eastern Iron Range was at 20.75 feet as of Tuesday afternoon, just below the historic crest of 20.79 feet in 2012, according to the National Weather Service.

“There's flooding issues all the way from the Canadian border to the port of Duluth,” St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson said. “I thought the St. Louis River by my house had crested five days ago and it's come up since then. We have water coming from everywhere.”

County costs in addressing flooding and road washouts have already exceeded $430,000, Nelson said.

By declaring a local state of emergency, the county can seek reimbursement from the state and federal government, he said.

Back at Crane Lake, sandbagging crews are in need of more pallets on which to haul sandbags, Congdon said.

“We made 1,000 bags last night,” Congdon said. “Everybody is having issues and everybody is here.”

Despite both the physical and emotional challenges, Dill said community members are pulling together.

“I'm watching people right now who haven't seen each other in three years,” Dill said as he sandbagged. “Everybody is pitching in.”