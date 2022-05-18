ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

St. Louis County declares local state of emergency due to flooding

By LEE BLOOMQUIST FOR MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjhkL_0fhzUQRO00

Bill Congdon and his fellow Crane Lake residents have had their fill of water.

Up to the gills.

However, the end isn't yet in sight.

“We're still looking at as much as another foot,” Congdon said of the Crane Lake water level. “It depends if it rains or not.”

A prolonged spring with weekly snowfalls, frozen/saturated ground coupled with heavy rainfall, has raised lake and river water levels in northern Minnesota to near record levels.

The flooding is endangering homes, resorts, and damaging roads.

Congdon, along with dozens of other Crane Lake and Lake Kabetogama residents, were filling sandbags as fast as they could Tuesday.

“1950 was worse,” Congdon said. “But we're getting close to it. There's a lot of dock damage and a couple houses getting to the point where they're in trouble. The city sewer is also in trouble.”

The bad news is more rain is on the way.

As flooding encompassed large parts of the region, St. Louis County commissioners on Tuesday declared a local state of emergency.

“The declaration puts us in place to reach out to the state and federal governments for assistance,” St. Louis County Commissioner Paul McDonald of Ely said. “At Kabetogama right now, there's about 200 properties affected, including 21 resorts.”

Other area counties have also declared local emergencies.

Flooding issues began about a week ago, according to John Stegmeir, Kabetogama Township board chair.

“Water is coming in faster than it goes up,” Stegmeir said “We've had an emergency here for more than a week. With the flooding, we've been putting out sandbags since last Tuesday. But we don't have enough manpower. The average age of our volunteers is over 60. People have been volunteering, but they can only do so much physically.”

At Crane Lake, dozens of area residents sandbagged Tuesday around homes and resorts, holding out hope that more rain doesn't arrive, Drake Dill, owner of Cabins on Crane said.

“As of yesterday, we were one foot below the 1950 flood peak,” Dill said. “There's a handful of houses and cabins that look like they're on their own island or look like they're a houseboat. If we get more rain, it could go from manageable to significant.”

To help sandbagging efforts, the St. Louis County Public Works Department is delivering sand and other critical items, McDonald said.

“Yesterday, we hauled six to eight truckloads of sand from pits in the area,” McDonald said. “We've ordered another 150,000 sandbags and we brought two more sandbagging machines in. We also have a lot of washed out roads and culverts that have popped. Public Works has really stepped up to the plate.”

Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls helped fill sandbags on Saturday, he said.

“Our volunteers have been tremendous,” Ecklund said. “They were all out in force. The trouble is we don't have enough of them and they all look like me.”

To assist, the International Falls School District has been letting students out of school each day to help with sandbagging, Ecklund said.

“That's pretty cool that they're letting them do their part,” Ecklund said. “I've been working with emergency managers in both counties (Koochiching and St. Louis) and helping facilitate from down here (the state capitol). When we get done on Monday, I'll be back home sandbagging.”

Rivers and lakes are also swollen in other parts of the county, including on the Iron Range and near Island Lake north of Duluth.

The St. Louis River near Skibo on the eastern Iron Range was at 20.75 feet as of Tuesday afternoon, just below the historic crest of 20.79 feet in 2012, according to the National Weather Service.

“There's flooding issues all the way from the Canadian border to the port of Duluth,” St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson said. “I thought the St. Louis River by my house had crested five days ago and it's come up since then. We have water coming from everywhere.”

County costs in addressing flooding and road washouts have already exceeded $430,000, Nelson said.

By declaring a local state of emergency, the county can seek reimbursement from the state and federal government, he said.

Back at Crane Lake, sandbagging crews are in need of more pallets on which to haul sandbags, Congdon said.

“We made 1,000 bags last night,” Congdon said. “Everybody is having issues and everybody is here.”

Despite both the physical and emotional challenges, Dill said community members are pulling together.

“I'm watching people right now who haven't seen each other in three years,” Dill said as he sandbagged. “Everybody is pitching in.”

Comments / 1

Related
boreal.org

COVID community level is now high in St. Louis County

As COVID cases climb, St. Louis County said the COVID-19 Community Level has been increased to high. Per the CDC, this level is determined based on three factors: new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past week, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past week.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Floodwaters up north submerge campsites, threaten cabins and resorts

First came a long, snowy winter. Then came drenching spring rains. And now, near-record floodwaters are swamping areas on a long stretch of far northeastern Minnesota, drowning docks and ATV trails, encroaching on homes and resorts and submerging campsites from Voyageurs National Park to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ely, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
County
Saint Louis County, MN
City
Duluth, MN
City
Crane Lake, MN
Saint Louis County, MN
Government
City
International Falls, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Flags at half-staff for west central Minnesota firefighter who died in the May 12th storms

(Willmar, MN) -- Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota today (Friday) in honor and remembrance of a firefighter who died when severe storms hit Kandiyohi County. Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson died May 12th when a large grain bin was blown over and fell on him. Sixty-three-year-old Erickson was preparing to leave his farm near Lake Lillian and monitor the severe thunderstorms. The order from Governor Walz says, “Ryan Leif Erickson was a dedicated firefighter and previous fire chief who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
KX News

Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A partial skull that was discovered last summer by two kayakers in Minnesota will be returned to Native American officials after investigations determined it was about 8,000 years old. The kayakers found the skull in the drought-depleted Minnesota River about 110 miles (180 kilometers) west of Minneapolis, Renville County Sheriff […]
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

A Staggering Amount Of Water Has Been Flowing Into Lake Superior

In a complete turnaround from last summer, there has been an unbelievable amount of water flowing into Lake Superior this spring. As we often say, if you don't like the weather here in Minnesota, wait five minutes and it'll change, right? Well, things certainly HAVE changed here in the North Star State, at least when it comes to the amount of water in the largest of Minnesota's 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Watch: Motorists dodge hail as storm rolls through Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A storm that rolled through the Twin Cities on Thursday afternoon dumped quarter-sized hail in Minneapolis and St. Paul, prompting motorists to take cover under an overpass on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. The hailstorm came as the area was under a severe thunderstorm...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Ecklund
CBS Minnesota

Man Who Escaped From Northern Minnesota Corrections Facility Back In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a man who escaped from a corrections facility is in custody. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Kris Severin escaped Wednesday morning from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw, which is 17 miles northwest of Duluth. He was being held at the facility for violating a restraining order. Deputies learned Severin had connections with a homeowner south of Eveleth, and attempted to make contact with the homeowner several times. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, deputies pulled up to the home to find Severin knocking on the front door. He fled into a swampy area, and law enforcement was not able to find him after searching for several hours. Around 8:30 a.m. the next day, deputies returned to the home and found him inside a car which belonged to the homeowner. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at St. Louis County Jail in Duluth. The incident is under investigation.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
DULUTH, MN
Power 96

Storms Brought Damaging Hail, Winds, & Heavy Rain to SE Minnesota

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has not received any reports of significant storm damage locally but it's suspected the strong thunderstorms that began pounding the region yesterday and continued through the night and into the morning contributed to power outages in Rochester affecting nearly 2000 homes and businesses. The storm...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#National Weather Service#State Of Emergency#Emergency Managers#Kabetogama Township
Hot 104.7

Minnesota City Named ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of Entire State

Let's face it, the price of owning a home in Minnesota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the Minnesota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Land taken from Leech Lake decades ago soon to be returned

CASS LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The federal government will soon return nearly 12,000 acres of land in northern Minnesota it wrongfully took from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe decades ago. The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs thought it had the power to sell tribal tracts without the consent of...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
PLANetizen

Minnesota Republicans Kill Passenger Rail, Freeway Cap Projects

The Washington Street Bridge near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. | Arthur Greenberg / Shutterstock. The Minnesota State Senate voted earlier this month to block planning for an intercity passenger rail route connecting the Twin Cities Duluth,” reports Tim Pugmire for MPR News. The route, known as the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesota National Guard activated in flood response

Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order on May 19, 2022 to activate the Minnesota National Guard in support of flood operations in northeastern Minnesota. In response to the governor’s peacetime emergency announcement, 45 soldiers from the Duluth-based 1st Battalion, 94th Cavalry Regiment will be sent to the Rainy River Basin.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What Happened At Minnesota’s 21 Native-American Boarding Schools? Unpacking A Complex History

Originally published May 20, 2022 RED WING, Minn. (WCCO) – A trip to the Goodhue County Historical Society’s basement in Red Wing is a trip back to a complex and complicated time in United States history. And right now, the traveling display the organization spent years trying to secure is once again a topic of national conversation. Titled “Away From Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories,” the display on loan from Arizona’s Heard Museum details the decades Native American children spent in federally run boarding schools across the country through artifacts and first-person testimony. “This is definitely a conversation that needs to be...
RED WING, MN
fox9.com

Numerous kayakers rescued from Minnesota river in 24 hours

(FOX 9) - In two separate incidents over a 24-hour span, five total kayakers have now encountered trouble on the Sauk River in Stearns County amid strong currents from recent heavy rainfall. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office on Sunday rescued two kayakers who flipped their kayaks in the river and...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy