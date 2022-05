Fredric “Tom” Barnick, 68, of Montpelier, ND passed away surrounded by family in his home on May 20th, 2022. Tom was born to the late Fredric and Patricia Barnick in Jamestown, ND on October 30th, 1953. Tom attended and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1971. He moved around the state throughout his life, but settled back home in Montpelier, ND.

MONTPELIER, ND ・ 21 HOURS AGO