The City of Jourdanton held a soft opening for their new splash pad at the Jourdanton Aquatic Center this past weekend. Pictured, l-r, are council members Chester Gonzales, Norma Q. Ortiz, Mayor Robert “Doc” Williams, Jack Harrison, Raul Morales, “Patsy” Patricia J Elizabeth Tymrak- Daughtrey and City Manager Lamar Schulz. The splash pad is open Saturday and Sunday, noon-7 p.m. Admission is $3 per person. Children 3 and under are free. The pool’s opening date will be announced later. On opening day, an anonymous donor paid for the first 30 admissions.Statistics supplied by State Comptroller of Public Accounts Pleasanton Express Graphic.

JOURDANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO