Janet Marie Peterson, née Weston, passed away at the age of 61 on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Janet was born to Donald and Eleanor (Buck) Weston on December 29, 1960, in Detroit Lakes, MN. Janet was the baby, the last of 8 children. Family was incredibly important to her. She loved to visit, talk on the phone for hours, and pen letters to stay in touch. She loved her two daughters with all of her soul and would tell anyone who would listen how proud she was of them.

