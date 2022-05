In Michigan City, a new opportunity soon to get a ride to the airport. Express Air Coach (EAC) announced Thursday it will begin offering shuttle service from Michigan City to O’Hare beginning May 27th. The Lafayette-based company currently offers daily service to O’Hare from Hammond and Portage and has been providing shuttle service to O’Hare from Purdue West Lafayette for 17 years. Express Air Coach President Paul Davis said the Michigan City location extends their recent additions into Northwest Indiana and is a great fit to their operational footprint. The pick-up point in Michigan City will be at the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau on South Franklin Street.

