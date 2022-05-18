Thirteen Graduate Leadership Marshall County Class XXVII

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County official on Thursday proposed a $49.8 million department consolidation that involves buying a large office building for administrative divisions and repurposing the Rousseau Centre for the judicial system. According to The Journal Gazette, the proposal calls for the county to buy 1300 S. Clinton St., which is owned by Abridge Pointe LLC and managed by VIA Developments. The building was most recently leased by Lincoln National Corp., and the lease expires this year. County officials have negotiated the price of almost $12.3 million, which is below market value. Remodeling the South Clinton building, which is about a quarter of a mile south of Citizens Square, is estimated to cost an additional $19 million, which includes a 15% markup for contingencies based on the current market conditions while Rousseau Centre, at Main and Clinton streets, would be devoted to the county judicial system, including Allen County Community Corrections. For the plan to work, the city would have to move its police and fire departments out of Rousseau Centre to Citizens Square or another location in 2024.

