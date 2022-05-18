ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, IN

Thirteen Graduate Leadership Marshall County Class XXVII

By Anita Goodan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticipants in the latest Leadership Marshall County program recently graduated from the nine-month program that develops today’s leaders with building skills to be added to their organizations and...

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County commissioner questioned over Memorial Opera House renovations

Architects continue working on renovation plans for the Memorial Opera House, but funding remains uncertain. Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney says she's met virtually with the architect and hopes to have renderings to present soon. During Tuesday's commissioners meeting, she said a final cost had not been determined, but with...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

The Beaman Home Hires Executive Director

The Beaman Home Board of Directors appointed Renea Salyer as executive director, it was announced Friday in a news release. Salyer will be responsible for the overall strategic and operational responsibility for The Beaman Home’s staff, volunteers, programs, expansion and execution of its mission. She begins her employment with The Beaman Home on June 1.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Graduating high school seniors celebrate with remembrance walk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Graduating high schoolers in the South Bend Community School Corporation walked the halls of their former elementary and middle schools on Friday. The seniors returned to their middle and elementary schools, as students lined the hallways to cheer them on ahead of the high school graduation ceremonies.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

County Pitches Idea To Buy Building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County official on Thursday proposed a $49.8 million department consolidation that involves buying a large office building for administrative divisions and repurposing the Rousseau Centre for the judicial system. According to The Journal Gazette, the proposal calls for the county to buy 1300 S. Clinton St., which is owned by Abridge Pointe LLC and managed by VIA Developments. The building was most recently leased by Lincoln National Corp., and the lease expires this year. County officials have negotiated the price of almost $12.3 million, which is below market value. Remodeling the South Clinton building, which is about a quarter of a mile south of Citizens Square, is estimated to cost an additional $19 million, which includes a 15% markup for contingencies based on the current market conditions while Rousseau Centre, at Main and Clinton streets, would be devoted to the county judicial system, including Allen County Community Corrections. For the plan to work, the city would have to move its police and fire departments out of Rousseau Centre to Citizens Square or another location in 2024.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Seven Bids Opened For Arnolt Demolition

WARSAW – Seven companies are vying for the chance to demolish one of Warsaw’s oldest eyesores. The city board of works and safety opened seven bids ranging from $178,000 to $370,000 to take down the old Arnolt building in Warsaw. The city of Warsaw is coordinating efforts to...
WARSAW, IN
max983.net

Marshall County Commissioners Reject Quotes for Jail Equipment Needs

The Marshall County Commissioners agreed this week to reject the quotes presented by Jail Maintenance Director John Greer during their May 2 meeting. Greer presented the commissioners with a quote to replace a water heater for the inmates that would cover half of the pods, and to replace the six remaining rooftop heating and cooling units. Greer noted that the rooftop units do not need to be replaced this year, but a replacement plan needs to be discussed.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Argonne Road At Winona Lake Viaduct Reopens

WARSAW – The south end of Argonne Road when it intersects with three roads at the entrance of Winona Lake has reopened. Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer said it reopened Friday morning. Extensive utility work in the area near the intersection has been going on for months ahead of plans...
WINONA LAKE, IN
WANE-TV

Commissioners approve subdivision near GM plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sizeable residential development in far southwest Allen County has received an OK. The Allen County Commissioners on Friday approved plans for Cedar Grove, a proposed 207-lot subdivision with ponds and cul-de-sacs on nearly 78 aces of farm fields at the corner of Feighner and Tom Worrel roads, near Interstates 69 and 469.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lake County Board of Commissioners Vote to Reallocate $10MM in ARPA Funds

The Lake County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to allocate $10,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for revenue replacement. Lake County Board of Commissioners President Mike Repay says the money will be allocated for revenue replacement, which goes towards Lake County's insurance fund, which covers employees' health care, as well as liability claims.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Schools Announces Changes To School Meal Program

Stacie Light, director of school food and nutrition for Warsaw Community Schools, issued a parent letter notifying the community that there will be changes to the school meals program, which is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, school corporations across...
WARSAW, IN
visitkosciuskocounty.org

All Ages and Abilities Welcome! A Guide to Easily Accessible Outdoor Locations in Kosciusko County

Imagine a limitless world where everyone can splash, climb, and soak up the sun, especially those with disabilities. Enjoying the beautiful lakes, parks, and nature sites in the area is an experience everyone should have access to, as it is proven to boost both physical and mental health. That is why Kosciusko County offers both parks and trails that are accessible to all ages and abilities. Here is a list of some of those parks and trails.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

St. Joseph County looks for Osceola railroad crossing solution in new study

Osceola, Ind. — Car accidents, backed-up traffic and delayed first responders have all been connected to Osceola railroad crossings. A new traffic study is looking into solutions for this ongoing issue. Some trains stop at crossings for more than 20 minutes, causing major backups. Because of those major slowdowns......
OSCEOLA, IN
max983.net

John Glenn School Corporation Taxpayers to Get New Tax Statements

An error made on all La Porte County tax statements will result in a new tax bill for property taxpayers within the John Glenn School Corporation. John Glenn School Corporation receives property tax money from St. Joseph, Marshall and La Porte Counties. Corporation Treasurer Tom Bendy explained to the John Glenn School Board members Tuesday night that credits were miscalculated in La Porte County. Since John Glenn School Corporation has a small assessed valuation in La Porte County, taxpayers within the corporation are affected.
LA PORTE, IN
WISH-TV

Judge finds ailing Peru mayor unfit, names city council president to serve

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A north-central Indiana judge determined a hospitalized mayor was unfit for office and appointed the city’s council president to be acting mayor. Peru Mayor Miles Hewitt is still recuperating at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne following a heart attack on April 29. City Council...
PERU, IN
WNDU

Volunteers needed at Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Four Winds Invitational is looking for some help!. The tournament takes place from August 10 to 14 this year at the South Bend Country Club. Organizers are looking for 150 volunteers. Help is needed for morning, afternoon, and nights on all three days. And for...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Elkhart County Dairy Farm Finds Niche

Crystal Springs Creamery in Osceola sits where a paved road ends and a gravel path begins. It’s not far from where the urban bustle of Elkhart County and St. Joseph County speeds by. It’s there where dairy farmer Tim Martin and his family developed an idyllic farmstead and dairy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

New affordable housing on way to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may not be coming fast enough, but new affordable housing is coming to South Bend. The $900,000 Hoose Court development provides a peek at the many challenges that are faced in bringing affordable housing to market. The project features side-by-side duplexes—four family friendly units,...
SOUTH BEND, IN

