GHHS grad ‘thankful’ for community support

Grand Haven High School senior James Held, backed by community support, has overcome childhood trauma and unstable living situations. He will graduate as part of the Class of 2022 on Thursday evening. Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler

James Held has never been one to find comfort in his own home.

Growing up in Grand Rapids, the 19-year-old Grand Haven High School senior said he’s shed plenty of tears and dealt with his fair share of agonizing experiences. He and his three siblings carry with them mental and physical scars as proof.

But after living with two sets of parents – one biological, the other adopted – James says it’s been the Grand Haven community that’s been the lifeline in elevating him past his sufferings.

He’ll walk across the stage at Grand Haven High School on Thursday night, diploma in hand, with an opportunity to be reborn into a future contrary from his past.

“It’s been a roller coaster for sure,” he said. “Even though everything I’ve went through was hard, I feel like it’s helped me mature and see further. There’s a lot that I’m thankful for besides all the bad things.”

Growing up

James recalls the flashbacks from his early childhood: abuse, frequent shootings and nights with an empty stomach. He said his father was in and out of jail and abused alcohol, leaving his mother with her hands full.

At the age of 7, James and his siblings were removed from his parents by Child Protective Services. They were addressed to foster care and split into pairs, with James and sister Sarah living together for the next two years.

“I kind of forgot who my siblings were,” James said.

They were all reunited in Grand Haven thanks to a family willing to adopt them all.

James says things went smoothly for a while, but then spiraled back out of control. The added stress of the COVID-19 pandemic became overwhelming, and there were moments where James believed he was at a breaking point.

“I was in the middle of trying to kill myself,” he admits.

Adulthood and support

The staff at GHHS was monumental in carrying James out of his trauma, he says. He credits school social worker Laurel Hotchkiss and Principal Tracy Wilson with helping him find respite from a second unstable household once he turned 18.

“I moved out when I was 18 because I couldn’t take it anymore,” James said. “The high school has been such a huge help to me. I’ve been able to talk to Mrs. Hotchkiss about my problems, talk with Mrs. Wilson, and I’ve been getting help buying clothes. My support system and having people there, my friends – it’s meant everything.”

He even sought out an opportunity to help others.

James spent some time living with Nuria McMullen, wife of former Olympic runner and coach of the Chariots of Fire Running Club, Paul McMullen, after Paul died in a ski crash in March 2021. James, a former member of the Chariots of Fire, had a history with the McMullen family.

“I saw it as an opportunity to help her out,” he said. “And, at the same time, for me to move out and just clear my mind of everything.”

“That was a huge part of my life,” James said of Chariots of Fire. “Going to that track club was like another family to me. It helped me get my mind off of things and just enjoy the surroundings and the people there.”

James said he joined the running club because of his brother Ben’s influence.

The future and beyond

James has held a job in the restaurant industry for nearly five years, and just recently he started a new job at Anna’s House in downtown Grand Haven. He’s been enjoying time with friends and taking plenty of trips to the beach.

Combine that with purchasing a vehicle and receiving his driver’s license, and James says it’s astonishing to see what he’s become.

“I never thought I’d be able to reach this point, and I’m really proud of myself for it,” he said. “I had to do everything myself.”

James is now enjoying his final month of his senior track season, competing in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. His goal is to reach 50 seconds in the 400 before season’s end.

And while James says he’s nervous about receiving his high school diploma Thursday evening, it truly marks a new chapter he can’t wait to embark on.

What’s that new chapter? A journey toward a dream job in becoming a therapist. He plans to attend Ferris State University in the fall, studying psychology.

“Everything that I’ve went through, I can use that to help others,” James said. “Becoming a therapist has been on my mind for such a long time. Everyone has told me I’d be great at it. I want to look more into behavior and inside the human brain.

“Seeing where I’ll be at in 10 years, just thinking about it is really exciting,” he added.