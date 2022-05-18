ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City hesitant to suspend social district during Coast Guard Festival

By JARED LEATZOW Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago
Grand Haven’s City Council members have expressed a hesitancy to suspend the city’s downtown social district during the Coast Guard Festival this summer. Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung

During a Grand Haven City Council work session earlier this month, the Coast Guard Festival organizers requested the city suspend its downtown social district during this year’s festival, which takes place July 29 to Aug. 7. No action was taken that evening.

After a lengthy discussion at Monday’s meeting, City Council elected to approve an amended motion to later be voted on. If approved, the festival’s plans would not include suspending drinking in the downtown area.

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

