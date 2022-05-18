ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

American Idol’s Leah Marlene plays her hometown of Normal, Illinois

By Nina McFarlane
 4 days ago

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Uptown Normal was flooded in a sea of yellow for Leah Marlene’s big welcome home parade and concert Tuesday.

“I’m just excited for Leah, I’m happy for her and she’s accomplished so much and I’m happy for the town. It’s brought the town together, Bloomington and Normal and we are just all thinking about Leah Marlene and hoping she wins,” said one fan, Kathy Bohn.

Marlene started her day visiting Prairie Land Elementary School.

“Everyone was screaming, it was really really loud,” said one student.

Those students also got the chance to walk in the parade.

“Well I was just super excited when she came to my school and now being in the parade it was super duper fun,” one student said.

Two local teachers said it’s an exciting feeling to see a crowd this big show up for Marlene. They said it’s inspiring so many kids to also chase their dreams.

“When words don’t work, music speaks,” said Mindy Meyers.

No matter what happens, Meyers said they’ll never forget this experience and what she brought to the community.

“She is the best no matter what happens we are so proud of you Leah and proud of what you’ve done for Bloomington-Normal,” said Meyers.

Marlene will perform Sunday for the American Idol finale.

