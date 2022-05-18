Letters to the editor: no solutions, shared responsibility, Roe initiative and Ukraine aid

No solutions

After the mass shooting in Buffalo, Republicans will offer “thoughts and prayers” to the victims. Democrats will push for legislation requiring universal background checks and bans on military-style assault weapons. The politicized Supreme Court will make it legal for anyone, anywhere to carry a concealed weapon. There is one solution that will save the lives of innocent shoppers, students, concertgoers, etc. The government should provide every man, woman, and child with military-grade body armor and kevlar helmets. It should be required for anyone entering any space with more than 10 people. The armed good guy can’t save you as evident in Buffalo.

Grant Haller, Boise

Shared responsibility

I am appalled that men in America still make women pay for their behavior and mistakes, and disgusting that Idaho passed one of the worst abortion laws in the nation.

What hypocritical people are pushing this change — they do not want government telling them to wear masks that would have saved thousands of lives — yet they want government to tell women what they can and can not do with their body and health

Also with all the thousands unwanted babies, the government will be paying out more food stamps, health care, and support money.

Abortion choice should be between the female, family, doctor, and her pastor. The government should not make the choice.

What is really the root of this problem? It is the male. He is usually the sexual aggressor — who did not wear condom. Without his sexual act, there would be no unwanted pregnancy.

If it becomes illegal for women to have an abortion, then the male who got her pregnant should also be required to have a vasectomy. If a pregnancy is not wanted then the male is equally responsible because he did not take measures to prevent it. It is he who caused the problem in the first place.

Joan Allgair, Meridian

Roe initiative

I attended the rally to support Roe v Wade sponsored by Planned Parenthood Saturday morning at the Capitol and was overwhelmed and heartened by the thousands of people who showed up to support. My only regret is that I didn’t make the sign I thought about. So here it is now: Put Roe on the ballot. Let the people vote.

Citizen-sponsored initiatives are the best way we get what we want. Leaving this decision to legislatures and courts ends up in a mire of politics. Let us vote — not for candidates but issues.

Nadine York, Boise

Ukraine aid

Russ Fulcher made the list of people who have never voted for aid to Ukraine. What a disgrace. Apparently, he approves of dictators attacking neighboring countries, slaughtering civilians, bombing schools and hospitals. I served in the U.S. Army to help protect freedom at home and abroad. Apparently, Russ Fulcher could care less about freedom; he’d be okay with Russia succeeding in Ukraine, which would embolden dictators worldwide to use the same playbook. Failure to support Ukraine is a failure to support freedom and democracy everywhere. Russ Fulcher clearly doesn’t represent Idahoans who cherish these values. Whatever political race he may be in, whatever opponent he may face would be highly preferable to sending Fulcher back to Washington to represent Vladimir Putin’s best interests.

Larry Sutton, Boise