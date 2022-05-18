ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

I’m so tiny people troll me for being ‘nine and pregnant’ – they call my man weird too

By Anna Roberts
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

HAVING a baby should be one of the happiest times of your life. But for Lyndsey Ashton, it’s been far from easy.

Because the 22-year-old’s been trolled relentlessly by people who think she’s Britain’s youngest mum at nine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARYWD_0fhzPMGL00
Lyndsey Balsdon has opened up about the cruel trolling and comments she's received because of her size Credit: Lynsey Balsdon

Actually, Lyndsey's tiny height is a result of a rare cancer she suffered as a five-year-old.

Now the cashier mum to Flynn, 10 months, who lives in Okehampton, Devon, with her husband, farmer Jonathan Ashton, 27, has spoken to Fabulous.

'With the excited thoughts of impending parenthood running through our minds, Jonathan and I were enjoying a day being 'just the two of us' when the peace of the afternoon was ruined by a tutting stranger nearby. And then a we heard a comment.

‘Why are you holding hands with a child, weirdo?’ a man snapped.

Another person pointed while one gasped in horror before uttering the words I was used to: ‘Is that kid pregnant?’

The stares and mean comments aren’t anything new. But instead of answering back I merely patted my baby bump before giving Jonathan a big kiss on the lips.

Because Jonathan’s my husband. We married in May this year after getting together when I was 16 and he was 21.

And while I was a very-normal-to-be-pregnant 22, I’m well aware I look nine.

I’ve encountered criticism all my life with people claiming I’m lying about my age.

I’m accused of being a ‘nine-year-old playing dress up’ while my man is trolled for being a weirdo.

I’m asked if I’m in primary school and can’t even buy alcohol without being asked for ID.

The criticism continues on social media. People message and say ‘are you a child?’ and accuse me of lying about my age.

The reason I look so young is because of a rare form of cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma - a type of soft tissue sarcoma that grows in supportive tissues in the body, I was diagnosed with when I was just five years old.

Specialists at Bristol Children's Hospital discovered a tumour growing on my pituitary gland behind my left eye and invading my brain after I couldn’t properly open my eyes.

After surgery to cut it out, chemotherapy and radiotherapy the cancer was eradicated but my eyesight was ruined.

The cancer also affected the hormones produced by my pituitary gland and so I stopped growing.

I was warned, because of the impact on my hormones, my chance of falling pregnant naturally was slim. They suspected I would start the menopause in my mid 20s.

I'm accused of being a 'nine-year-old playing dress up' while my man is trolled for being a weirdo

I always wanted a family so - even as a child - I was hurt by that news.

And while my peers got taller I stayed at 4ft 10in. Even now I buy clothes for nine to 11-year-olds at H&M and Primark and scour the kids and adult sections - I’ve saved a fortune because of my size.

I worried I wouldn’t meet a man who would see past my small stature and realise I was a normal teenage girl but in May 2016, when I was 16, everything changed.

Jonathan, then 21, was working at my dad Alan’s garage where I was doing part-time admin after school when we met.

We hit it off and a month later were dating. He’s a whole foot taller than me but he really doesn’t care about that - or the comments we receive.

We bought a flat together in 2018 and upgraded to a two-bed terrace in December 2021.

I’m constantly laughing as door-to-door salespeople and delivery drivers ask ‘Is your mum or dad home?’ I reply - ‘I’m the mortgage holder.’

In June 2020 Jonathan proposed and in December that year I was delighted after I fell pregnant naturally.

A TikTok video of me almost nine months pregnant got more than four million views in less than 48 hours and went viral.

What is rhabdomyosarcoma?

Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) is a type of soft tissue sarcoma that grows in active muscles of the body.

They are extremely rare - about 3,300 new cases are diagnosed each year in the UK.

These are muscles we control (for example, to move arms or legs).

The most common places for rhabdomyosarcoma are the head, neck, bladder, vagina, arms, legs and trunk of the body.

Very rarely, rhabdomyosarcoma can also be found in other places, such as in the prostate gland, middle ear and bile duct system.

There are three types of rhabdomyosarcoma which affect different age groups:

  • Embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma which is most common in young children and often appears in the head and neck region and especially in tissues around the eye
  • Alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma which tends to occur in older children and adolescents and occurs more often in the arms, legs, chest or abdomen
  • Pleomorphic rhabdomyosarcoma which typically occurs in middle-aged people

What are the symptoms:

  • a lump that you can see or feel
  • blockage or discharge from the nose
  • changes in swallowing
  • changes in hearing
  • swollen eye
  • pain in the stomach
  • difficulty passing stools
  • blood in your pee
  • vaginal discharge
  • needing to pee more often

It also attracted very vicious comments. “You look about 10,” wrote one person.

“Someone tell me she’s older than 15,” commented another. “You look 12. OMG,” wrote one man.

But I really don’t care. I’m used to the mean remarks and take time to educate people and explain that they should think before they type.

I feel sorry for those attacking me - if their daughter had been through what I went through they would think differently. And it’s also a chance for me to raise awareness about my cancer and its effects.

In July last year at Exeter Hospital mine and Jonathan’s son Flynn was born weighing 6lb 6oz. He arrived via planned c-section due to my tiny stature.

I worried I wouldn’t meet a man who would see past my small stature

Now, walking around with Flynn, I’m still hit with cruel comments. Sometimes people ask if I am the babysitter.

I was shopping for baby clothes with my mum Sarah Balsdon, 53, when I heard staff slagging me off for being a teen mum. My mum gave them a tongue lashing and they apologised.

On May 11 I married in a bespoke wedding dress, altered to fit me.

I suspect people will call me a child bride if I post that online… who cares?!

But things aren’t all brilliant. The cancer has had a long-term impact.

I live with emetophobia, a fear of vomiting, which was triggered by the chemotherapy I endured. I also still suffer PTSD, anxiety and depression but am campaigning to raise awareness and live a normal life.

Still, I know - having been through what I have, I can look at the trolls head on and ignore them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlH9h_0fhzPMGL00
Lyndsey always dreamed of being a mum but didn't think it would become a reality Credit: Lynsey Balsdon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b41Vd_0fhzPMGL00
Lyndsey and her partner have faced criticism from others Credit: Lynsey Balsdon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSxs5_0fhzPMGL00
Lyndsey and Jonathan met in May 2016 and fell head over heels Credit: Lynsey Balsdon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmV0v_0fhzPMGL00
The couple welcomed their first child, son Flynn, in July 2021 Credit: Lynsey Balsdon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hx4zC_0fhzPMGL00
Lyndsey was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer when she was just five Credit: Lynsey Balsdon

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Eyesight#Hormone#Troll#Depression
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
437K+
Followers
25K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy