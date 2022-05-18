The best way to protest is as clear as mud these days, but stopping isn’t an option

I’ve been suffering from a bad case of WTH. By this I mean I’ve been feeling a tremendous amount of angst over what’s been happening in our country.

Usually, I’m not the angsty type. But the pandemic turned me into a permanent member of the angst club and now instead of having a “this too shall pass” vibe I’m a “holy crap are things just going to get worse?” person with an overlay of “are you kidding me, this is really happening?”

The most frustrating part is that I don’t think anything I can do will matter. This is a departure from my pandemic emotional state when I had a “we can do it” philosophy that was based in angst but focused on action. Masks, social distancing, vaccines — you betcha.

But with these current issues, any kind of action seems futile. Should I protest? Should I contact my legislators? Should I do social media posts filled with outrage?

Protesting sounds great. My mother took me to my first protest in the ‘70s for the Equal Right Amendment. But in today’s world of people constantly talking in all caps, it seems like a lot of sound and fury with my presence equaling a great big zero in the measurable results department.

Contacting my elected officials feels almost quaint in this day and age because nothing says you’ve failed at taking decisive action like sending an email and getting an auto-generated reply. And social media is something I think a lot of people do so they can either get themselves attention and/or pat themselves on the back that they did something.

Honestly, all three options seem about as productive as driving down I-35 and yelling out of my car window. But inaction feels the worst. No, I take that back. What feels the absolute worst is being told to vote followed by a barrage of text messages of “please donate” from various politicians the minute an issue arises that said politicians did nothing to stop.

It took a while, but I no longer believe voting has magical properties. This is because I have voted and voted and I have witnessed my elected officials doing next to nothing as they tell me to vote more.

The act of voting for someone should be a vow that the person, if elected, will accomplish something. At this point I’m not asking for a bold move; I’m just begging for a modicum of decisiveness with someone willing to actually cross a few things off of their to-do list of promises.

The current term for an elected official shouldn’t be a placeholder for their next election. As in, “You know all that stuff I talked about doing the last time? Well, vote for me again so I can get it done.”

Imagine if you pulled that scenario on your employer? “Yeah, I know I said I would do that work but that’s not going to happen so just go ahead and renew my employment contract because I have a feeling that, you know, the next time I can really get something accomplished.”

Say goodbye to your employment.

For democracy to survive it needs a backbone, which is I guess what I’m looking for: an elected official willing to stand tall with their focus on doing the next best thing, not on their next election.

Meanwhile, I’m going to give myself a pep talk and get back out there. Will it make any difference? Who knows? But at least I’m doing something — which is more than I can say for a lot of people I’ve voted for.

Reach Sherry Kuehl at snarkyinthesuburbs@gmail.com, on Facebook at Snarky in the Suburbs, on Twitter at @snarkynsuburbs on Instagram @snarky.in.the.suburbs, and snarkyinthesuburbs.com .