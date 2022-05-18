Herding sheep won’t work with humans, but bright minds of all species need tasks

My dog, Jack, has a friend who stays with us once in a while when his family needs to leave town for a day or two. Everyone’s happy with the arrangement: the owners who don’t have to shell out for a kennel, the pooch who doesn’t have to spend the weekend in one and everyone in my house who gets to hang out with a bonus dog.

The visitor is a good-looking and easygoing dog, but if he was the smartest of his litter, Lord help the rest of them. We’re not sure this guy even knows his own name. When my kids started to suspect this, they switched from using his short, traditional Irish moniker to calling him “Kaiser Wilhelm II” as a test. There hasn’t been any noticeable change in the 50-50 response rate to either name.

We all still have a fine time together regardless.

Our experience with Jack’s friend backs up what I’ve heard about dogs, which is that the more modestly endowed they are in the brains department, the easier it is to live idly with them. The smart ones cause problems, folks say, unless you assign them a big job like herding sheep or sniffing out explosives.

My experience with dogs is too limited to say whether that’s true, but I can tell you without reservation that the rule holds for children.

Lately it’s the younger of my two boys who I’m having trouble outsmarting.

He’s always been smart in a way that can be hard to notice. He showed booksmarts as soon as he started school, but long before that, he demonstrated an uncanny knack for pushing people’s buttons.

You could almost see him deciding whether he wanted to play or fight with his big brother just before uttering a comment that pushed him one way or the other. As early as preschool, I’m sure he was very conscious of the fact that he could get away with a lot thanks to his penchant for dropping the teacher a casual compliment like, “Nice shoes,” on his way into the classroom.

He’s sly, though, so you tend to forget that his superpower is nudging situations closer to his liking without drawing attention.

And that’s how, by trying to be a responsible parent, I came to dread my personal email inbox.

I’ve never loved email but I’ve come to accept that I have to put up with it, and I’m pretty sure that the efficient people who send me messages feel about the same way about me.

You may remember that back in the old days, everybody tacitly agreed that a response to a letter anytime within a week was plenty quick. That civilized pace grew into a habit that followed me into the digital age for everything except work email, so my inbox is often bursting at the virtual seams.

My kid knows this.

So he immediately saw which button to press when I started leaning on him about his grades during his first year of middle school. He actually got me to press the darn thing myself, in fact, which must have given him no end of smug pride.

The boy didn’t argue when I said someone as smart as him should be bringing home better grades. He just showed me how to sign up for alerts on his classes, helpful as you please.

And then the alerts came in. And in. And in. And would not stop.

Every quiz, every worksheet, every bit of homework in every single class generated an automatic email. I never realized how many individual, distinct things a seventh-grader does during the day until my own seventh-grader treated me to a chorus of dings and buzzes on my phone, computer and smartwatch every time one came back graded. I gave up trying to keep track of them all.

The boy rope-a-doped me. I suppose I’m partly to blame, for forgetting who I was fighting with in this battle of the brains.

Now that school is winding down, I’m looking forward to my summer project of figuring out how to turn off the school alerts so I can go back to just manually checking his grades when I can set aside time for it.

And I need to find a project for the kid, too. Something complicated. Maybe herding sheep or sniffing out explosives.

Richard Espinoza is a former editor of the Johnson County Neighborhood News. You can reach him at respinozakc@yahoo.com . And follow him on Twitter at @respinozakc .