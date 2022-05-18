ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Herding sheep won’t work with humans, but bright minds of all species need tasks

By Richard Espinoza
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

My dog, Jack, has a friend who stays with us once in a while when his family needs to leave town for a day or two. Everyone’s happy with the arrangement: the owners who don’t have to shell out for a kennel, the pooch who doesn’t have to spend the weekend in one and everyone in my house who gets to hang out with a bonus dog.

The visitor is a good-looking and easygoing dog, but if he was the smartest of his litter, Lord help the rest of them. We’re not sure this guy even knows his own name. When my kids started to suspect this, they switched from using his short, traditional Irish moniker to calling him “Kaiser Wilhelm II” as a test. There hasn’t been any noticeable change in the 50-50 response rate to either name.

We all still have a fine time together regardless.

Our experience with Jack’s friend backs up what I’ve heard about dogs, which is that the more modestly endowed they are in the brains department, the easier it is to live idly with them. The smart ones cause problems, folks say, unless you assign them a big job like herding sheep or sniffing out explosives.

My experience with dogs is too limited to say whether that’s true, but I can tell you without reservation that the rule holds for children.

Lately it’s the younger of my two boys who I’m having trouble outsmarting.

He’s always been smart in a way that can be hard to notice. He showed booksmarts as soon as he started school, but long before that, he demonstrated an uncanny knack for pushing people’s buttons.

You could almost see him deciding whether he wanted to play or fight with his big brother just before uttering a comment that pushed him one way or the other. As early as preschool, I’m sure he was very conscious of the fact that he could get away with a lot thanks to his penchant for dropping the teacher a casual compliment like, “Nice shoes,” on his way into the classroom.

He’s sly, though, so you tend to forget that his superpower is nudging situations closer to his liking without drawing attention.

And that’s how, by trying to be a responsible parent, I came to dread my personal email inbox.

I’ve never loved email but I’ve come to accept that I have to put up with it, and I’m pretty sure that the efficient people who send me messages feel about the same way about me.

You may remember that back in the old days, everybody tacitly agreed that a response to a letter anytime within a week was plenty quick. That civilized pace grew into a habit that followed me into the digital age for everything except work email, so my inbox is often bursting at the virtual seams.

My kid knows this.

So he immediately saw which button to press when I started leaning on him about his grades during his first year of middle school. He actually got me to press the darn thing myself, in fact, which must have given him no end of smug pride.

The boy didn’t argue when I said someone as smart as him should be bringing home better grades. He just showed me how to sign up for alerts on his classes, helpful as you please.

And then the alerts came in. And in. And in. And would not stop.

Every quiz, every worksheet, every bit of homework in every single class generated an automatic email. I never realized how many individual, distinct things a seventh-grader does during the day until my own seventh-grader treated me to a chorus of dings and buzzes on my phone, computer and smartwatch every time one came back graded. I gave up trying to keep track of them all.

The boy rope-a-doped me. I suppose I’m partly to blame, for forgetting who I was fighting with in this battle of the brains.

Now that school is winding down, I’m looking forward to my summer project of figuring out how to turn off the school alerts so I can go back to just manually checking his grades when I can set aside time for it.

And I need to find a project for the kid, too. Something complicated. Maybe herding sheep or sniffing out explosives.

Richard Espinoza is a former editor of the Johnson County Neighborhood News. You can reach him at respinozakc@yahoo.com . And follow him on Twitter at @respinozakc .

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herding Dog#Sheep#Irish#Booksmarts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
2K+
Followers
770
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy