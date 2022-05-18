ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

In Kansas City, prosecution of abortion not expected if Missouri ban triggered

By Jonathan Shorman
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpZ1x_0fhzO4zn00

Abortion may soon be a crime in Missouri, but prosecutions aren’t anticipated in Kansas City.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has all but guaranteed her office won’t bring abortion-related charges, saying she will use her prosecutorial discretion “to limit the erosion of reproductive rights.”

All abortions, except those required because of a medical emergency, will become illegal in Missouri under a 2019 state law that goes into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned. A leaked draft majority opinion from the United States Supreme Court indicates the justices are poised to strike down the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to an abortion nationwide.

The looming statewide abortion ban means prosecutors across Missouri may soon confront difficult decisions about whether to enforce the law, or how. Peters Baker, a former chair of the Missouri Democratic Party, appears to have staked out the most aggressive public stance since the release of the draft opinion, making clear she opposes the criminalization of abortion.

Prosecutors, who are elected in Missouri, enjoy sweeping power over whether to charge crimes or not. In very few instances, if any, are they required to bring cases. Decisions not to charge generally can’t be reviewed by courts.

This wide discretion means Missouri’s ban may end up toothless in parts of the state, depending on the willingness of local prosecutors to pursue violations.

Peters Baker, whose term runs through 2024, co-chairs the Addressing Disparities to Reproductive Health Advisory Committee of the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. The committee released a statement on May 5 , four days after the draft became public, calling the threat of criminal sanctions for reproductive health care “an injustice.”

“Healthcare, including abortion, and its attendant decision-making processes are private medical matters. Law enforcement, including prosecutors, should not be thrust into this realm,” the statement says.

“Laws that criminalize healthcare do not protect the public, but instead cost lives. Such laws impede safe medical care and prevent individuals from seeking healthcare services for fear of prosecution, alienating communities, thereby causing dangerous outcomes.”

Forcing prosecutors to wade into public health erodes the integrity of the profession, the statement warns, and destroys the trust of communities, compromising public safety. The prosecutors’ responsibilities to their communities, the statement says, is “paramount.”

Peters Baker’s spokesperson Michael Mansur declined an interview request. “For now, Jean’s statement is her comment on this,” he said.

Prosecutors have wide discretion

Whether other Missouri prosecutors will follow Peters Baker is unclear. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Knight and Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson didn’t answer questions about their approach.

Also unclear is how often prosecutors will be faced with potential violations of the law – and what exactly constitutes a violation .

Under Missouri’s abortion ban, knowingly performing or inducing an abortion is a Class B felony, which comes with a prison sentence of five to 15 years. The law says women who undergo an abortion can’t be prosecuted. The ban includes an exception for medical emergencies, but not rape or incest.

Missouri has only one abortion clinic, in St. Louis, which would almost certainly stop performing abortions if the ban goes into effect. But pregnancies can also be terminated through medication.

Doctors who prescribe the drugs would presumably be in violation of the ban, but what about a courier who delivers them? Or a friend or family member who gives the drugs to a woman? If an abortion is performed because of a medical emergency, can doctors expect to face investigations of their decisions?

Unless Missouri legislators clarify the ban, the first calls about how to apply the ban will fall to prosecutors. How they use their discretion will be key to determining its enforcement.

Miriam Krinsky, director of the national prosecutorial reform advocacy group Fair and Just Prosecution, said in an email every elected prosecutor in the country will have a choice to make after the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe.

Prosecutors have “immense discretion to decide which cases should be prosecuted and an obligation to pursue only those that serve the interests of justice and promote public safety,” she said in an email.

“We know that this is going to be a time when elected prosecutors in particular will need to decide what side of history they’re going to stand on,” Krinsky said in a later interview. “They have always had well-settled discretion to decide when and how and if to bring cases into the criminal legal system.”

In addition to Missouri, 25 other states are certain or likely to ban abortions if Roe is struck down, according to the Guttmacher Institute , which tracks state-level policy.

Kansas is not currently on the institute’s list because the state Supreme Court has interpreted its constitution to protect the right to end a pregnancy, but Kansas prosecutors may eventually face the same questions confronting their Missouri colleagues.

Kansas voters will decide in August whether to repeal state constitutional protections for abortion, which would allow lawmakers to severely restrict or ban the procedure if Roe is overturned.

In October 2020, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree, a Democrat, signed on to a letter with dozens of other prosecutors promising not prosecute women who obtain abortions or health care workers who provide them. Their commitment, the letter said, “would hold even if the protections of Roe v. Wade were to be eroded or overturned.”

Asked Tuesday whether Dupree stands by his commitment, spokesman Jonathan Carter didn’t repeat the promise – instead saying the office will evaluate decisions to prosecute on an individual basis.

“District Attorney Dupree will follow the constitutionality of Roe V. Wade, as it is the current law of the land,” Carter said in a statement. “If the Supreme Court of the United States officially overturns Roe V. Wade, this office will look at instances of abortion on a case-by-case basis.”

Anti-abortion backlash possible

As prosecutors weigh how to approach a post-Roe landscape, any path that deemphasizes abortion prosecutions or rules them out entirely is certain to produce blowback from anti-abortion activists and legislators.

State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, one of the Missouri House’s most vocal abortion opponents, said Missouri has a problem with “liberal prosecutors” refusing to enforce state law.

Coleman, a Republican from the St. Louis suburbs, pointed to Gardner as an example. Republicans for years have sought to cast the St. Louis circuit attorney as soft on crime.

She said she was “a little surprised” by Peters Baker’s comment.

“I think Jean Peters Baker has typically cared about her reputation a little bit more than to make a statement that she wouldn’t follow the law,” she said.

In the past, Republican Gov. Mike Parson and some GOP legislators have pushed to allow the state attorney general to intervene in murder cases in St. Louis as part of an effort to rebuke Gardner. Anti-abortion legislators could offer a similar proposal on abortion, though Missouri law appears to already allow the attorney general at least some authority to step in to prosecute abortion crimes. Coleman said in general she supports allowing the governor or attorney general to step in if local prosecutors aren’t enforcing state law.

A spokesman for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican and candidate for U.S. Senate, didn’t comment by deadline.

Carissa Byrne Hessick, a law professor at the University of North Carolina and director of its Prosecutors and Politics Project, said there’s a long history of prosecutors not enforcing certain laws.

Prosecutors make numerous decisions all the time about what crimes they’ll pursue, Hessick said, from making judgments about how to best use the time and resources available to them to choosing to emphasize certain crimes over others.

But conversations about the choices of prosecutors tend to take place when a specific issue, such as abortion, captures the public’s attention.

“There’s a pretty long tradition of prosecutors not enforcing all of the laws,” Hessick said. “And it’s something voters should probably know about and they should ask about, especially since we elect our prosecutors.”

The Star’s Kacen Bayless contributed reporting

Comments / 14

Jim McHeffey
4d ago

Remove her for prosecutorial misconduct. UntilPeople can vote on this, it will still be a crime. Strange how it’s not murder for this particular procedure, but a pregnant woman gets murdered and the perpetrator gets charged for two killings. Cant have both in my estimation. Once legal, my only problem is who pays for it?

Reply(4)
4
Related
40southnews.com

Attorney general again sues MRH over mask mandate, district responds

Maplewood Richmond Heights School District is one of six districts that reinstated a mask mandate recently, and as a result was sued, again, by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who claimed they had no authority to do so, as reported by KSDK and other sources. MRH was the only one...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Kansas City, MO
Health
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Is local control dead in Missouri?

Missouri has prided itself on being a local control state, but some bills offered over the legislative session and throughout the years aim to take control away from the locals. Examples include one about patient visitation rights, teaching race-based history in schools, and overturning a St. Louis minimum wage increase.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Kim Gardner
Person
Eric Schmitt
kttn.com

Governor Parson approves Missouri’s congressional district boundaries

(Missouri Independent) – Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill revising the boundaries of Missouri’s eight congressional districts Wednesday afternoon, officially ending the most contentious legislative battle of the year. The revised districts have already led to one candidate, state Rep. Sara Walsh of Ashland, withdrawing from her campaign...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt looks ahead to final months in Washington

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says he has plenty to do before leaving Washington. The senator attended the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation’s Spring Fling. The foundation honored Senator Blunt for his work in providing the National Park Service resources. Senator Blunt announced last...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Medical Abortion
Missouri Independent

Missouri proposes ‘permit lite’ for leaking coal ash dumps | Opinion

Our environmental safeguards are being decimated by none other than the agency meant to protect us from pollution, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Staff from DNR met secretly with corporations and consulting firms before releasing a proposed rule that would drastically reduce oversight at coal ash dumps by allowing them to continue leaching […] The post Missouri proposes ‘permit lite’ for leaking coal ash dumps | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE POLLING: Poll finds how Missourians view a Biden/Trump presidential rematch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians would vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden if a presidential election was held today, according to an exclusive poll. Of Missouri adults who took part in the SurveyUSA polling, 49% say they strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing as President. In addition, 13% somewhat disapprove, 21% somewhat approve and 12% strongly approve. Only 4% say they were not sure if they approve or disapprove of the job Biden is doing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KYTV

Fact Finders: Pregnant women, divorce law in Missouri & Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A social media post is going around social media. It says, Fact: Pregnant Missourians Can’t Get a Divorce. So on this Fact Finders, one of our viewers asked, “can a pregnant woman finalize a divorce?”. A pregnant woman can file for divorce in Missouri....
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against six school districts for reimposing mask mandates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Attorney General's office has filed six lawsuits against school districts in the St. Louis metro area for reimposing their mask mandates on school-age children. The districts involved in the lawsuit include Special School District of St. Louis, Maplewood Richmond Heights, Clayton, Ladue, Webster Groves, and Mehlville. “It is truly unbelievable The post Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against six school districts for reimposing mask mandates appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
2K+
Followers
770
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy